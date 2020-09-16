New Podcast Presents Power Player Interviews at Intersection of Longevity and Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading authority and author on aging partners with an award-winning tech journalist for the new monthly podcast, What's Next: Living Longer, Better, Smarter launching today. The hosts, Mary Furlong, a successful entrepreneur in the $8.3 trillion longevity economy, and former CBS, Bloomberg and public radio reporter, Fred Fishkin, will offer fresh perspectives into the worlds of technology and aging by interviewing notable thought leaders on a variety of topics focused on adults age 50+.

Mary Furlong and Fred Fishkin host new podcast "What's Next: Living Longer, Better, Smarter

"We are delighted to be partnering with technology media expert Fred Fishkin to highlight trends in the longevity market," said Mary Furlong, the executive producer of the What's Next Longevity conferences which offer a platform for entrepreneurs to build sustainable brands. "Fred and I worked together 20 years ago through our CBS partnership and are pleased to be leveraging our knowledge base and distribution to bring a fresh set of perspectives around healthy aging using technology."

"Mary is a leading voice and advocate for seniors, longevity…and I have to say it… living longer, better and smarter!" said Fred Fishkin, who is re-teaming with Furlong after having worked with her at Third Age in the late 90s. "It is an opportunity to bring the depth of her knowledge to the growing number of people who have been turning to podcasts for news and entertainment. And the guests we will have on and the topics we have planned…covering the intersection of technology, longevity and aging…will be very exciting."

The podcast topics will include: changes in Medicare for telemedicine since COViD-19, the impact on older voters in the 2020 election, the innovative tech solutions to address social isolation in seniors and a holiday gadget gift guide for the age 50+ crowd. The first podcast is a tribute to the late author (Passages) and aging icon, Gail Sheehy, who passed away on August 24 at age 83. Mary Furlong (Turning Silver Into Gold) shares her memories of her friend along with authors and friends of Gail, Ciji Ware (Landing by Moonlight, Rightsizing Your Life) and Sherri Snelling (A Cast of Caregivers). What's Next: Living Longer, Stronger, Better podcast will be available on: Anchor, Pocket Casts, Radio Public, Spotify, Spreaker, PodcastAddict, PodChaser. Google Play, iTunes and iHeartRadio and many other podcasting outlets..

According to a report from Infinite Dial 20, 55% of the U.S. population – roughly 155 million people – has listened to a podcast. Among those, listeners age 55+ make-up 20% of the entire podcast audience. According to Nielsen, podcast listeners are more likely to follow companies and brands on social media they hear about on podcasts and 69% agreed that podcast ads made them aware of new products or services.

About Mary Furlong

Mary is the President and CEO of Mary Furlong & Associates, and is a leading authority on the longevity marketplace. She is an author, educator, and serial entrepreneur, and she has helped to guide the business and marketing strategies of leading corporations, emerging companies and nonprofits. Interested sponsors can learn more at: maryfurlong.com

About Fred Fishkin

Fred is an award-winning journalist who has worked with CBS Radio, Bloomberg and NPR, and has hosted a long-running daily radio and online report on consumer technology. He also works with Princeton University and the faculty chair of autonomous vehicle engineering on a regular podcast focused on using technology to provide mobility for all. Find more of Fred's work at www.techstination.com and www.smartdrivingcar.com.

Media Contact:

Mary Furlong - (925) 323-0312, [email protected]

Fred Fishkin – [email protected]

SOURCE Mary Furlong Associates

Related Links

http://www.maryfurlong.com

