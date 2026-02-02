New Podcast Series Highlights Innovation, Advocacy, and Community Impact at the Epilepsy Foundation of America

This Featured Episode Showcases Chief Executive Officer, Bernice Martin Lee's Journey and Vision for Modern Nonprofit Leadership

BOWIE, Md., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Epilepsy Foundation of America (EFA) is featured in a special three-episode podcast series created to inform, inspire, and connect individuals, families, caregivers, and advocates impacted by epilepsy. The series explores the Foundation's evolving programs, leadership, and mission-driven work to ensure that no one faces epilepsy alone.

Epilepsy Foundation CEO, Bernice Martin Lee, discusses epilepsy and lived experience in this new podcast episode.

The featured episode, "Empowered Journeys: The Epilepsy Foundation's Blueprint for Modern Nonprofit Leadership with Bee Martin Lee", offers a powerful and personal perspective on the future of nonprofit leadership shaped by lived experience.

In this in-depth conversation, Bernice "Bee" Martin Lee, Chief Executive Officer of the Epilepsy Foundation of America, shares her journey from living with epilepsy in silence to leading a national organization with vision, empathy, and measurable impact. Her story highlights how personal experience can shape inclusive leadership and guide an organization's purpose-driven strategy. Through candid reflections, Lee discusses the Foundation's mission and vision and its steadfast commitment to ensuring that no one faces epilepsy alone.

"It [epilepsy] truly is a journey. It ebbs and flows. It starts and stops," said Bee Martin Lee during the recording. "I really want to be an example to others that first, it's okay to talk about it, and second, there are people that are here that will support you."

The episode also explores the ongoing challenges of stigma surrounding epilepsy and emphasizes the importance of building supportive, informed communities. Listeners gain insight into how the Foundation is modernizing its programs, driving innovation in service delivery, and focusing on measurable, real-world outcomes that improve quality of life for people with epilepsy.

Across the three episodes in the series, including "Empowered Journeys: How the Epilepsy Foundation is Turning Data Into Hope" with Caitlin Grzeskowiak, PhD, Chief Research and Innovation Officer of the Epilepsy Foundation of America and "Empowered Journeys: Building Outcomes-Driven Support" with Brandy Fureman, PhD, Chief Outcomes Officer of the Epilepsy Foundation of America, listeners are introduced to key areas of the Foundation's work. This includes expanding education and awareness efforts to reduce stigma, strengthening community-based programs and support services, and advancing advocacy, research initiatives, and public policy efforts that improve care and access nationwide. Together, the episodes provide a comprehensive look at how national leadership, local engagement, and lived experience intersect to shape the future of epilepsy care and support.

The Foundation encourages listeners to explore available programs, connect with their community, and access trusted information and support.

Learn more at www.epilepsy.com. Support is also available through the Epilepsy Foundation of America Helpline at [email protected].

About Epilepsy

Epilepsy is the most common chronic brain disorder in the world, affecting people of all ages, races, and backgrounds. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 3.4 million Americans live with active epilepsy. The condition is defined by a tendency to experience seizures—sudden, abnormal bursts of electrical activity in the brain that can disrupt behavior, awareness, and bodily control. Beyond seizures, epilepsy can also lead to challenges such as fatigue, memory difficulties, mood changes, anxiety, and trouble concentrating, all of which can significantly impact daily life. Visit epilepsy.com to learn more.

About the Epilepsy Foundation of America

The Epilepsy Foundation America is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of people affected by epilepsy through education, advocacy, research, and connection. For more than 50 years, the Foundation has led efforts to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and advocate for policies that make a meaningful difference for individuals living with epilepsy. We also fund cutting-edge research and support early-career investigators working to discover new treatments and therapies. Through our nationwide network of local offices and community partners, the Foundation expands access to care, provides seizure recognition and first aid training, and delivers direct services to those in need. To learn more visit epilepsy.com or call 1.800.332.1000; in Spanish laepilepsia.org or call 866.748.8008.

