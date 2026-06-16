Career Reinvention Podcast, Take Yourself To Work, hosted by Jai Collier, interviews Chalon Clark: AMLAW 100 Equity Partner Turned International Designer, featured on HGTV's Renovation Resort Showdown!

HOUSTON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

New Podcast 'Take Yourself To Work' Challenges Outdated Career Advice and Celebrates Authentic Success

TYTW Podcast host Jai "Bird" Collier and guest Chalon Clark of Your Design Redefined. Photo Credit J. R. Collier

Take Yourself To Work, hosted by attorney, author, and I/O Psychologist Jai "Bird" Collier, is a fresh, new podcast that features guests who have found success by breaking away from the stifling blueprint of traditional career paths. Refreshingly candid conversations marked by both laughter and tears are the hallmark of the show, which highlights people who have pursued endeavors that allow them to show up to their chosen work authentically and with joy. Designed for early- and mid-career professionals who may be wondering, "Is this all there is?" each episode explores what it means to build a meaningful career without sacrificing personal identity. The podcast's tagline reflects its purpose: Finding SUCCESS without losing YOURSELF in the process.

The most recent episode features Chalon Clark, who went from equity partner at an AM 100 law firm to a sought-after international designer featured on HGTV's Renovation Resort Showdown, premiering July 1st. "Despite early design project success, I still looked at interior design as my side hustle to the practice of law," Chalon says. "Then I started honestly thinking about what it could look like, how big it could be." Her story reflects the kind of bold career change that the podcast regularly spotlights. In each episode, guests like Chalon share the fear, courage, and pivotal moments that marked their paths to creating a career they could love that felt more aligned with who they are. The conversations are both personal and practical.

"For every professional I meet imprisoned by fear and expectations in a job that is making them miserable, I meet another who has shed the fear and designed a new path. I realized that someone needed to make sure that these two groups were connecting with one another." - Jai Collier

Tune in to Take Yourself To Work to discover inspiring stories of fulfilling career transformations packed with encouragement, practical advice, and real-world examples of what it can look like to build a career on your own terms. Find new episodes of Take Yourself To Work every month on Spotify and YouTube, plus sign up for inside advice and live events at TakeYourselfToWork.com.

Take Yourself To Work is a Bird House Enterprises Production

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SOURCE Bird House Enterprises LLC