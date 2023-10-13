New Pokemon Special Menu at PRONTO: Original Goods, Pokemon Decorations at Main Locations, and Menu Items Commemorating Release of "Detective Pikachu Returns" Game

News provided by

PRONTO Corporation Co., Ltd.

13 Oct, 2023, 04:00 ET

TOKYO, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PRONTO Corporation Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "PRONTO"), based in Tokyo, started to sell Pokemon special menu items and original goods at PRONTO locations (*) throughout Japan during cafe time (excluding breakfast service hours) from October 12 (Thursday) to December 10 (Sunday). In addition, there will be special menu items and original goods to commemorate the release of the "Detective Pikachu Returns" Nintendo Switch game. 

(*) Some PRONTO locations have different prices and do not provide certain services. Also, the prices listed include tax. Tax-included prices differ when ordered as takeout.

Image1:
https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107901/202310100804/_prw_PI21fl_4l6DdIvW.jpg 

Image2: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202310100804?p=images

During this campaign period, PRONTO will serve various autumn menu items with images of Pokemon (3 special drinks and 4 food items, including pasta, a sandwich, and sweets). Special Pokemon and autumn decorations will also be on display at 5 main PRONTO locations. Fans will very much enjoy this. So please watch for the interior decorations together with the special menu.

Menu in English and Chinese:
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202310100804-O1-9HNKnV5v.pdf 

Open the link here for details on this Pokemon promotional event
https://www.pronto.co.jp/Pokemon_Special_Website_en.html 

PRONTO will continue its expansion throughout Japan to provide convenient spaces which serve seasonal drinks and sweets as well as such items as pasta dishes and alcoholic beverages and where working people can visit at any time. 

About PRONTO

PRONTO strives to be a place to enjoy -- GREAT GOOD PLACE.

With the dual function of "cafe by day, bar by night" as its motto, PRONTO provides a convenient space where working people can stop by at any time. Whether it is for a community of people to gather in as a cafe space before work or during a break, or for easily getting together with colleagues after work as a cafe-bar space -- please enjoy an experience unique to PRONTO at its cafe & bar (*).

(*) PRONTO Sakaba = "kissakaba (cafe & bar)" is a bar which provides the nostalgic, exciting space of a retro coffee shop, side dishes to snack on, and alcoholic beverages. 

Full press release:
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202310100804-O2-oGyF0Wgq.pdf 

Official website: https://www.pronto.co.jp/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pronto___official/
X (formerly Twitter): https://twitter.com/pronto_pr 

SOURCE PRONTO Corporation Co., Ltd.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.