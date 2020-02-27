New Polarizers and Germanium Windows for Harsh Environments

BARRINGTON, N.J., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edmund Optics® (EO), a renowned provider of optical components, continuously expands its product offering to reflect market developments and customer needs. New products are added each month to better serve the industry. EO just released Corning Polarcor™ Glass Polarizers and TECHSPEC® Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) Coated Germanium Windows, both of which are ideal for applications in harsh environments.

Corning Polarcor Glass Polarizers feature a high extinction ratio and low insertion loss at wavelengths in the NIR. These linear polarizers consist of elongated silver crystals aligned within a borosilicate glass substrate, providing a polarization mechanism based on resonant absorption.

The Corning Polarcor™ Glass Polarizers feature high extinction ratios and low insertion loss for the NIR spectrum. Additionally, they are resistant to chemical, physical, and thermal damage, making these polarizers suitable for high-power applications. Corning Polarcor™ Glass Polarizers are available in a range of standard sizes that can be customized.

TECHSPEC Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) Coated Germanium Windows feature ≥90% transmission at wavelengths ranging from 8 to 11.5µm and meet the severe abrasion requirements of MIL-C-675C. They are also designed to withstand temperature cycling from -80 to +120°C, salt solubility for a 24-hour immersion period, salt spray for a continuous 24-hour period, and 5,000 wiper oscillations in a sand and slurry mixture.

TECHSPEC Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) Coated Germanium Windows have been designed with durability in mind. Featuring a high-efficiency broadband anti-reflection coating on one surface and a specially designed DLC coating on the other surface, these windows feature excellent transmission and environmental resistance.

