New Policy Brief from the NDC Partnership Guides Countries Toward Tripling Renewable Energy

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The NDC Partnership mobilized 14 country governments and leading institutions, to release a new policy brief supporting countries' efforts to triple renewable energy capacity.

The policy brief, "Tripling Renewables: Powering Climate Action Across Sectors," outlines key actions countries can take to strengthen renewable energy planning in their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), or climate pledges, due this this year.

H.E. Mr. Ole Thonke, NDC Partnership Co-Chair representative, Climate Ambassador, Denmark: "Building on the Global Stocktake and the new NDCs it will be crucial to demonstrate that the global community is delivering on the Paris Agreement. Tripling renewable energy capacity is fundamental to achieving this goal. For most countries, renewables are the cheapest way to generate electricity today and therefore the strongest business case. I hope the guidance in this brief helps to overcome the remaining barriers and accelerate renewable energy deployment — especially in developing countries — paving the way for a more sustainable future."

Pablo Vieira, Global Director, NDC Partnership: "Tripling renewable energy capacity is both achievable and essential for climate-resilient development. The next round of NDCs offers an opportunity to incorporate a broader range of technologies, innovations and solutions that expand the use of renewables not only for mitigation but also for adaptation — ensuring that successful models are financed, shared and scaled to meet diverse local needs."

The use of renewable energy had become more mainstream thanks to technological advancements, cost competitiveness and supportive national policies. In 2023, renewable energy accounted for one-third of global power generation, 86% of new energy capacity and added roughly USD 320 billion to the global economy — or 10% of global GDP. Increasingly, countries are integrating renewable energy into their climate pledges, with over 65% of countries setting specific, measurable targets in the last round of NDCs submitted in 2020.

Despite these trends, significant gaps remain between countries' national energy plans and the targets included in their NDC commitments — and clean energy deployment remains uneven. The next round of NDCs are an opportunity for countries to incorporate renewable energy targets into national climate and development plans, advancing mitigation and adaptation. The policy brief offers six considerations for national policymakers for accelerating renewable energy deployment across diverse geographies.

The guidance builds on country experiences in renewable energy deployment and shares replicable lessons from previous NDC submissions, addressing key systemic barriers, such as access to finance. The considerations include:

Aligning national energy plans with NDCs, ensuring they are equally ambitious Establishing collaboration mechanisms to bring renewable energy into sectoral planning Assessing sectoral value chains and stakeholders to identify pathways for renewable energy to underpin economy-wide climate action Developing roadmaps that outline technology and financing needs for integrating renewable energy across key sectors Raising public awareness and participation of subnational governments in designing renewable energy strategies Supporting innovation and fostering new technologies and business models

