New Poll: 78% of Americans Want Increased Investments in Passenger Rail in the U.S.

"Americans want and deserve a robust, efficient, and practical national rail network. The signing of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill gives us a once-in-a-generation chance to deliver on that promise," said Rail Passengers President & CEO Jim Mathews. "This support we see is broad-based across all demographics – Republicans, Democrats and Independents, men and women of all ages and races, and even rural or urban living."

The poll found that there is strong support among all political parties, social and ethnic groups for passenger rail, which reinforces the importance of a strong network. Some of the key demographic findings of support include:

95% Democrats; 61% Republicans; 77% independents

80% women; 75% men

91% Black or African American; 81% for Hispanic or Latinx; 75% for White or Caucasian.

82% urban; 74% rural; 78% suburban

Of those polled, 42% also said the Infrastructure Bill should contain more than the $100 billion currently allotted for rail, including 24% of respondents who thought the bill should contain much more

RPA's polling was conducted in November 2021 by Change Research and polled 1,280 registered voters from across the United States. Full results from the survey are available online at www.railpassengers.org.

