New Poll: 8-in-10 South Carolina Voters Deeply Concerned About Energy Affordability

Policy proposal to allow state's largest energy-users the freedom to choose their electricity providers overwhelmingly supported by 81% of SC voters

COLUMBIA, S.C. , March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new poll, eight-in-ten South Carolina voters are concerned about electricity affordability and costs. The statewide poll, commissioned by Choose Who You Use, a 501(c)(4) nonprofit educational and issue advocacy coalition, also found that an overwhelmingly clear majority of South Carolina voters support allowing large commercial and industrial (C&I) businesses to choose their electricity supplier by a margin of 81%.

Commenting on the poll findings, Choose Who You Use coalition member, Michael Wright, who serves as Executive Director of the Palmetto Industrial Energy Association, said:

"South Carolina consumers and families are demanding action from state leaders to address their concerns around energy affordability and cost savings. Our state continues to experience significant, nation-leading growth, and if we're to maintain and fully maximize this important economic opportunity, consumers and large job creators alike need solutions from Columbia."

To address this clear concern and challenge, South Carolina lawmakers are currently considering legislation that would enable large C&I businesses to choose their power provider. Through this policy's enhanced and voluntarily choice, more electricity would be available for consumers and small businesses through their current utility providers, helping to stabilize costs for South Carolinians.

Added Wright: "Commonsense legislation to allow large industrial and other energy-intensive industries to have the freedom to choose how their purchase their electricity and natural gas not only will help ensure South Carolina is well-positioned for continued economic growth, but it will also deliver cost-savings to consumers across the state who desperately want relief. This research demonstrates the strong and urgent voice of voters seeking energy solutions."

Conducted by FTI Consulting, Inc., the poll also found:

Electricity affordability top of mind for South Carolina residents.

A large majority of residents are concerned about their household electricity costs (80%) – second only to rising grocery costs – with nearly a third saying they are "very" concerned (30%).

90% agree that the electricity system in South Carolina could be improved upon, and a similar share do not see the current system as completely fair.

South Carolinians support C&I businesses having the right to choose.

A large majority supports allowing large C&I businesses to choose their electricity supplier (81%).

Residents believe this will help reduce energy costs, avoid unnecessary infrastructure buildout, and improve reliability.

Large majorities agree that allowing C&I businesses to choose their supplier would help keep electricity costs lower for households and small businesses (73%).

Similarly large majorities recognize other benefits as well, such as reducing overall energy costs in the state (75%) and improving grid reliability for households (77%).

A large majority believe allowing C&I businesses the right to choose will help avoid unnecessary infrastructure buildout by utilities, reducing the burden on their electricity bills (80%).

Support for C&I choice is bolstered by real-world precedents.

More than eight-in-ten agree that since South Carolina already allows large C&I users to choose their natural gas supplier, it makes sense to offer this option for electricity (86%).

Similar majorities agree South Carolina should follow the nineteen other states, including Georgia and Virginia, that already allow retail choice for large C&I businesses (83%).

South Carolinians are more likely to vote for those who support retail choice for commercial and industrial businesses.

Seven-in-ten residents say they would be more likely to support those who advocate for C&I retail choice legislation (71%).

A majority say they would be willing to contact their state legislators in support of C&I retail choice legislation (59%).

Methodology: The poll -- which used a mixed-mode methodology, combining online (via email and text) and telephone (via landline and cell phone) interviews -- of 1,027 South Carolina adult residents was conducted between February 13 and February 19, 2026. The margin of error is +/- 3 percent at a standard confidence level of 95%.

About Choose Who You Use

Choose Who You Use is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit educational and issue advocacy coalition focused on ensuring customers get a real choice when it comes to energy. To learn more about the organization's work -- aimed at advancing true electricity choice, giving consumers the power to make their best electricity choices for themselves – please visit choosewhoyouuse.com.

About the Palmetto Industrial Energy Association

The Palmetto Industrial Energy Association (PIEA) is a watchdog organization whose membership consists solely of, and is dedicated to, industrial users of energy. There is no potential conflict of interest as utilities are not permitted to be members. The Palmetto Industrial Energy Association represents large manufacturers who employ thousands of workers across South Carolina. The PIEA knows that a strong industrial economy will not raise rates on residential and commercial customers, it leads to reduced costs for customers and is a major positive. Visit palmetto-energy.org to learn more.

