New Poll: Americans Strongly Support Expanding Education Freedom

News provided by

yes. every kid. foundation.

Dec 12, 2024, 12:20 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new poll from yes. every kid. foundation. reveals strong public demand for bold education reforms – focused on expanding choice, flexibility, and options for families.

Why It Matters:
With pro-education freedom candidates winning nationwide, policies to expand educational options are poised to dominate upcoming state policy discussions.

Continue Reading
Americans want a more flexible K-12 system and believe flexibility would improve education.
Americans want a more flexible K-12 system and believe flexibility would improve education.

This follow-up to yes. every kid. foundation.'s 2023 poll highlights consistent and strong support for education savings accounts (ESAs), tax credits, and open public school enrollment policies.

Key Findings:

  • More Parental Control Over Spending:
    • 63% of Americans, including 75% of K-12 parents, support ESAs. Among those in support, 71% favor universal access to all families, rather than limiting eligibility to low-income households.
  • Equal Public School Access for All:
    • 68% of Americans (75% of K-12 parents) support allowing students to attend any public school statewide, regardless of their residence.
    • Strong support across gender, race, income, and party lines.
  • Flexibility Is Key:
    • 72% of Americans want a more flexible K-12 system.
    • 63% believe flexibility would improve education.
    • Only 54% of Americans believe families have sufficient flexibility to meet their child's educational needs.

What We're Saying:
"Americans' unwavering commitment to educational choice, flexibility, and customization isn't a passing trend but a steadfast conviction," said Matt Frendewey, vice president of strategy, yes. every kid. foundation. "This data underscores the public's desire to expand educational freedom and create opportunities for all children."

More Details:
Conducted by YouGov America, LLC from November 1–4, 2024, the poll surveyed 1,045 nationally representative respondents and produced a final sample of 1,000. The margin of error is +/- 3.42%.

Read the full poll and toplines here.

About yes. every kid. foundation.
yes. every kid. foundation. promotes a bold vision of transforming education in America with a family-first approach, advocates for families in policy implementation and design, and defends families and innovative education entrepreneurs. We believe every kid is capable, is worthy of respect, and deserves educational opportunities that treat them with dignity, foster the free movement of ideas and promote self-actualization.

SOURCE yes. every kid. foundation.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

New Election Day Survey: Voters Want Local Control Over K-12 Education

New Election Day Survey: Voters Want Local Control Over K-12 Education

A national survey by yes. every kid. foundation. reveals widespread dissatisfaction with K-12 education and strong support for local decision-making...
Survey: Homeschool Parents Embrace Educational Freedom, Support ESAs and Expanded Options

Survey: Homeschool Parents Embrace Educational Freedom, Support ESAs and Expanded Options

Key Findings: Strong Support for ESAs and Tax Credits: 84% back ESAs, and 88% support tax-credit programs, with the majority strongly in favor....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Education

Education

Surveys, Polls and Research

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics