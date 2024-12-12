New Poll: Americans Strongly Support Expanding Education Freedom

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new poll from yes. every kid. foundation. reveals strong public demand for bold education reforms – focused on expanding choice, flexibility, and options for families.

Why It Matters:

With pro-education freedom candidates winning nationwide, policies to expand educational options are poised to dominate upcoming state policy discussions.

Americans are steadfast in their beliefs that expanding educational freedom will improve our nation's education system. Post this Americans want a more flexible K-12 system and believe flexibility would improve education.

This follow-up to yes. every kid. foundation.'s 2023 poll highlights consistent and strong support for education savings accounts (ESAs), tax credits, and open public school enrollment policies.

Key Findings:

More Parental Control Over Spending : 63% of Americans, including 75% of K-12 parents, support ESAs. Among those in support, 71% favor universal access to all families, rather than limiting eligibility to low-income households.

: Equal Public School Access for All: 68% of Americans (75% of K-12 parents) support allowing students to attend any public school statewide, regardless of their residence. Strong support across gender, race, income, and party lines.

Flexibility Is Key: 72% of Americans want a more flexible K-12 system. 63% believe flexibility would improve education. Only 54% of Americans believe families have sufficient flexibility to meet their child's educational needs.



What We're Saying:

"Americans' unwavering commitment to educational choice, flexibility, and customization isn't a passing trend but a steadfast conviction," said Matt Frendewey, vice president of strategy, yes. every kid. foundation. "This data underscores the public's desire to expand educational freedom and create opportunities for all children."

More Details:

Conducted by YouGov America, LLC from November 1–4, 2024, the poll surveyed 1,045 nationally representative respondents and produced a final sample of 1,000. The margin of error is +/- 3.42%.

Read the full poll and toplines here.

About yes. every kid. foundation.

yes. every kid. foundation. promotes a bold vision of transforming education in America with a family-first approach, advocates for families in policy implementation and design, and defends families and innovative education entrepreneurs. We believe every kid is capable, is worthy of respect, and deserves educational opportunities that treat them with dignity, foster the free movement of ideas and promote self-actualization.

