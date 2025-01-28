New Poll: As Trump Returns to Office, Americans Overwhelmingly Support Constitutional Boundaries and Wildfire Relief

More in Common's January 2025 poll finds that wide bipartisan majorities of Americans value constitutionality, support federal wildfire relief for California, believe in a principled foreign policy, and yearn for a more united country.

The poll, conducted from January 13-16, 2025, surveyed 2,003 Americans to explore their opinions and hopes as the country enters a new political era. Four key findings emerged from this pivotal research:

As President Trump advances his agenda through executive orders, 74% of Americans, including 73% of Republicans, believe that President Trump should "always follow the Constitution, even if means he sometimes can't get things done." 78% of Americans, including 90% of Democrats and 73% of Republicans, support federal assistance to California "to help repair the damage and assist victims of the fires", while just 6% of Americans are opposed. Notably, Democrats grossly underestimate Republican support, believing that just 40% of Republicans favor giving aid. Americans appear to be aligned around a modest and principled approach to foreign policy. Only 13% support expansion through invasion and just 26% through the purchase of new territories. However, majorities across parties endorse goals of honoring international alliances, building respect for the country, staying out of wars, and protecting other democracies from invasion. Across political lines, "divided" is the most commonly chosen word to define America today, selected by a majority of Americans, including Republicans, Democrats, and Independents. Yet when describing their ideal future, "united" emerges as the top desired quality, again transcending party lines. Most Americans, however, believe members of the opposing party prioritize partisan and ideological aspirations — such as becoming "green" or more "Christian/religious" — over becoming a more united country.

"In his inaugural address, President Trump declared his intent to be a 'peacemaker and unifier," reflecting a yearning for unity shared by many Americans. More in Common's data shows that President Trump should approach defusing our divisions by first honoring the bipartisan call to honor the limits of the Constitution." said Stephen Hawkins, Global Director of Research at More in Common. "We also see that misunderstandings between groups remain a significant barrier, as Americans often underestimate how much members of the other party share their priorities and values. Overcoming these misperceptions is critical to unwinding divisions and building towards a more united future."

The full poll results and data tables from this poll are available from More in Common.

About More in Common

Founded in 2017, More in Common seeks to understand the forces driving us apart, find common ground, and help bring Americans together to tackle our shared challenges. We work with over 200 groups across civil society, business, education, and philanthropy, to conduct actionable research that informs policymakers, community leaders, and the public. Learn more at https://moreincommonus.com/

