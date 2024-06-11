New Poll: Barbara Sharief Commands a Dominant 52-Point Lead Over Chad Klitzman and Rodney Jacobs Jr.

MIRAMAR, Fla., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Dr. Barbara Sharief is unveiling the results of a new poll conducted by her campaign. The poll was conducted both live and by text and surveyed voters in the weeks leading up to state qualifying, which begins today, June 10, 2024. With vote-by-mail ballots being sent to voters in just four weeks, the poll's findings show only 4% of the voters have heard of Rodney Jacobs Jr., and only 6% have heard of Chad Klitzman! These results are in stark contrast to Dr. Barbara Sharief's 81% name ID which is logical as she has held elected office for 14 years as a City Commissioner of Miramar, Broward County Mayor and Commissioner.

In a three-way match-up between Dr. Sharief, Mr. Jacobs Jr. and Mr. Klitzman the results were welcoming news for Dr. Sharief, Broward County's two-time Mayor. She received 59% of the vote while her two opponents were far behind, with Mr. Jacobs Jr. receiving 4% of the vote and Mr. Klitzman only 3%. Just 34% of the voters said they were undecided or refused to say who they were voting for, which is bad news for Dr. Sharief's opponents as they have no pathway to victory in this survey.

Dr. Sharief said, "Although these polling results mimic the findings of previous polls that our campaign has conducted, I am still campaigning as if I were behind, as I am taking nothing for granted in this election. Despite my 18-month effort, I've noticed a surprising absence of my opponents, Chad and Rodney, at Democratic party events, encountering them only a few times amidst hundreds of community engagements."

Dr. Sharief pointed out, "The poll results just solidify that likely voters simply do not know who they are". With only 40 state senators representing 22 million residents in Florida, experience matters greatly. Polling indicates an overwhelming preference (88% to 6%) for candidates with my level of experience over newcomers."

Dr. Sharief has garnered an impressive list of current and former elected officials who have endorsed her campaign. In total she has received more than 86 public endorsements and more will be unveiled in the coming weeks. She is most proud of the community leaders who have put their faith in her campaign. Most of the leadership of the Broward Democrat Party have given their public support of Dr. Sharief's quest to replace the term-limited State Senator Lauren Book. With just 71 days before Election Day and voting by mail beginning in the first week of July, the momentum is indisputable as Dr. Sharief is poised to have a resounding victory in the August Democratic Primary!

About this poll: Certainly: This survey comprises responses from 558 very likely Democratic primary voters and was conducted within the timeframe of May 27th to May 31st, 2024.

The following is a list of endorsements of Dr. Barbara Sharief for SD35 as of June 10, 2024:

Current and former elected officials include:

State Senator Dr. Rosalind Osgood, Hon. Brenda Forman, Broward County Clerk of the Courts

Hon. Harold Pryor, Broward County State Attorney, Broward Commissioner Mark Bogen

Broward County Commissioner Robert McKinzie, Broward County Commissioner Hazelle Rogers

Broward County Commissioner Tim Ryan, Mayor Judy Paul, Town of Davie

Mayor Mike Ryan, City of Sunrise, Mayor Joy Cooper, City of Hallandale Beach

Mayor Tamara E. James, City of Dania Beach, Former Mayor Frank Ortis, City of Pembroke Pines

Mayor Judy Paul, Town of Davie, Former Vice Mayor Iris Siple, City of Pembroke Pines

Vice Mayor Caryl Hattan, Town of Davie, Deputy Mayor Mark Douglas, City of Sunrise

Commissioner Maxwell Chambers, City of Miramar, Commissioner Denise D. Grant, City of Lauderhill

Commissioner Jacqueline Guzman, City of Sunrise, Commissioner Neil C Kerch, City of Sunrise

Commissioner Lisa Mallozzi, City of Cooper City, Commissioner Joseph Scuotto, City of Sunrise

Commissioner Jay Schwartz, City of Pembroke Pines, Commissioner Elvin Villalobos, City of Tamarac, Commissioner Don D'Arminio, City of Wilton Manors, Commissioner Alanna Mersinger, South Broward Drainage District, Hon. Perry Thurston, Former State Senator, Hon. Jennifer Gottlieb, Former Broward County School Board Member, Hon. Lori Moseley, Former Mayor, City of Miramar, Hon. Daniel Stermer, Former Mayor City of Weston, Former BCPS Member & Broward Dem. President of Council of Club Presidents Hon. Karen Fortman

Union Officials and Political Committees

Broward County AFL-CIO President and Broward Democratic Party Treasurer Hon. Andre "Andy" Madtes

International Longshoremen Local 1526 and ILA President Johnnie Walker Dixon

3.14 Action Fund Elect Scientists, The Sierra Club, American Nurses Association PAC, AFSCME Florida

Broward County Teacher Union, Florida AFL CIO, Broward County AFL CIO, Florida Education Association

Florida Nurse Practitioner Network

Democratic Party Officers (both past and present)

Broward Democratic Party County Chair Richard Hoye,

Former Broward Democratic Party County Chair "Mitch" Ceasar Esq.

Former Florida Democratic Party State Committeeman Hon. Ken Evans

Florida Democratic Party State Committeewoman Hon. Grace Carrington

Broward Democratic Party 1st Vice Chair Hon. Margarita Hernandez

Broward Democratic Party Recording Secretary Hon. Aude M L Sicard

Broward Democratic Party President of Council of Club Presidents Hon. Karen Fortman

Greater Fort Lauderdale Democratic Club President Percy Johnson

Davie Cooper City Democratic Club President Steven Julian

Democratic Club of Pembroke Pines Club President Lourdes Diaz

East Side Dems Secretary Linda Thompson Gonzalez

Community Leaders

Edward Mena, Barbara Ortis, Micheal Albetta, Lori Baer, Mitchell Berger, Hope Calhoun, Sergio Cantu, Grace Carrington, Mario Cartaya, Mitch Ceasar, Adolfo Cotilla, Lourdes Diaz, Heiko Dobrikow, Ken Evans, David Eriks, Dr. Marie Etienne, Dadly Filius, Anna Fusco, Austin Forman, Fortman, Bernie Friedman, Natasha Hampton, Richard Hoye, Percy Johnson, Steven Julian, Bill Laystrom, Keith Poliakoff, Linda Thompson Gonzalez, Margarita Hernandez, Georgianna Irby, Willie Jones, Dodie Keith-Lazowick, Patti Lynn, Andy Madtes, Dennis Mele, John Milledge, Dorsey Miller, Catherine Minnis, Raymond Molinary, Tyrone Nabbie, George Platt, Corey Shearer, Aude M L Sicard, Jodie Siegel, Jim Silvernale, John T, Jean-Pierre Turgot, Johnny Walker Dixon, Scott Weiselberg, Teresa Williams, Esq.

