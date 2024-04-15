New Poll Finds 73% of Iowans Support E-Verify Bill

ARLINGTON, Va., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than seven in 10 Iowans support a bill -- which already passed the Iowa Senate in February and is now under consideration in the House -- that would require employers to use the federal E-Verify system to ensure they hire only legal workers, according to a new poll from Rasmussen Reports and NumbersUSA .

"This E-Verify bill would deter the record-breaking numbers of illegal aliens crossing the southern border from settling in Iowa," said James Massa, CEO of NumbersUSA. "By shutting off the jobs magnet that draws migrants to seek illegal employment, this bill would protect Iowa's hard-working citizens and legal immigrants."

The poll found that 73% of likely Iowa voters, including a staggering 89% of Republicans, 74% of independents, and even 51% of Democrats believe that the Hawkeye State should mandate E-Verify for all employers. Just 2% of likely Republican voters oppose an E-Verify mandate.

"E-Verify is incredibly easy to use, and thousands of Iowa businesses have already enrolled voluntarily," said Massa. "Employers simply log in to the online portal and input a few pieces of information from a newly hired employee's I-9 form, which they're already required to collect by federal law. The entire system is highly accurate -- and clears more than 98% of hires to work either instantly or within 24 hours."

Business lobbyists are pressuring House Republicans to kill the Senate-passed bill. But that could endanger representatives' political careers, since 56% of Republican voters warn they'd be less likely to re-elect their incumbent representative if he or she opposes mandatory E-Verify.

"Iowans of all political persuasions agree that jobs should only go to legal residents," said Massa. "Mandatory E-Verify is the best way to ensure that happens."

NumbersUSA supports a balanced immigration system that welcomes the spouses and minor children of U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents, is responsive to acute refugee crises, attracts those with extraordinary ability and talents, addresses temporary labor shortages, protects the most vulnerable, and is enforced. NumbersUSA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that believes better immigration policy is possible. Focused exclusively on immigration reform, NumbersUSA is America's largest single-issue advocacy group with over 8 million grassroots members and supporters spread across every congressional district.

