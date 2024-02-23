New Poll Finds 78% of West Virginians Support E-Verify Bill Currently in WV Senate

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New polling from Rasmussen Reports and NumbersUSA reveals that West Virginians overwhelmingly support a bipartisan bill -- which already passed the House of Delegates and is under consideration in the Senate -- that'd require most employers to use the federal E-Verify system to ensure they hire only legal workers.

"E-Verify would prevent West Virginia from becoming the next destination spot for illegal immigrants," said James Massa, CEO of NumbersUSA. "It would effectively shut off the jobs magnet that draws migrants to seek illegal employment in West Virginia."

The poll found that 78% of likely West Virginia voters, including 82% of Republicans, 70% of Democrats, and 80% of independents, think the Mountain State should mandate E-Verify for all employers.

"Contrary to business lobbyists' claims, E-Verify creates no significant burden on companies or their recent hires," said James Massa. "Employers simply upload information from the new employee's I-9 form, which the federal government already requires them to collect. The E-Verify system is highly accurate -- and clears more than 98% of hires to work either instantly or within 24 hours."

Business lobbyists argue that companies need migrants to fill worker shortages in industries such as construction, manufacturing, and hospitality.

But when asked about worker shortages, a staggering 70% of West Virginians -- including 75% of Republicans, 71% of Democrats, and 62% of independents -- say it's better for companies to raise pay and try harder to recruit non-working West Virginians than to bring in new foreign workers.

HB 4759 , the immigration bill under review in West Virginia's Senate, would require companies with 15 or more employees to use E-Verify. Crucially, 58% of likely voters -- including 66% of Republicans, 50% of Democrats, and 55% of independents -- say that, if their state senator votes against the bill, they'd be less likely to support them in future.

"West Virginians agree that Mountain State jobs should go to legal residents," said James Massa. "E-Verify is the best policy to ensure that happens."

NumbersUSA supports a balanced immigration system that welcomes the spouses and minor children of U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents, is responsive to acute refugee crises, attracts those with extraordinary ability and talents, addresses temporary labor shortages, protects the most vulnerable, and is enforced. NumbersUSA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that believes better immigration policy is possible. Focused exclusively on immigration reform, NumbersUSA is America's largest single-issue advocacy group with over 8 million grassroots members and supporters spread across every congressional district. Founded solely by Roy Beck in 1996 to promote civil debate on the immigration recommendations of the U.S. Commission on Immigration Reform -- chaired by civil rights icon Barbara Jordan -- NumbersUSA continues to advocate for sensible immigration policies that ensure Americans' safety, promote economic fairness, while conserving the environment and quality of life.

