New Poll Highlights Opportunities to Increase Understanding of Contemporary Fertility Care and Economics of Treatment

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Just four in 10 Americans cite success rates for infertility clinics as the main factor when considering infertility treatment, trailing medical costs as the primary concern, according to new survey data from Reproductive Medicine Associates of New Jersey (RMANJ). The findings in RMANJ's annual Infertility Trends National Survey, released today in conjunction with National Infertility Awareness Week (April 22-28), spotlight a critical disconnect between value and cost when evaluating infertility treatment options.

According to the survey, six in 10 Americans say medical costs are the most important factors when considering infertility treatment. Fewer than half (43 percent) of nearly 1,300 Americans ages 25-40 polled say physician/clinic reputation is the most important factor to consider, while only 39 percent said delivery/live birth rates would be their primary concern.

"Unlike life-threatening health matters such as heart surgery or cancer therapy in which many patients' main concern is finding the best medical team, infertility treatment is not vetted in the same way, which is surprising considering this is a health issue that has a similar impact on people's lives," says RMANJ's Thomas A. Molinaro, MD, MSCE, FACOG. "This underscores the opportunity to educate infertility patients about how to evaluate treatment options from the science that supports getting people pregnant in fewer treatment cycles to financial support programs that can make infertility treatments feasible."

Additional results highlight potential patients' concern about infertility finances, even as they lack knowledge about their potential individual costs:

Nearly 60 percent – especially higher-income earners and college graduates – would be willing to change jobs for an employer who offered infertility treatments such as IVF or egg freezing as part of their health insurance plan;

Most (63 percent) admit they are uncertain about the benefits they currently receive for infertility treatment; and

Six in 10 (61 percent) are not sure about their drug coverage for fertility treatments.

"Infertility care, like many healthcare decisions, is not one-size-fits-all and not created equal across clinics," says RMANJ's Shefali Mavani Shastri, MD, FACOG. "Breakthrough technologies and an evidence-based, forward-thinking approach to fertility research changes the care. Higher success rates mean fewer procedures are needed, and that minimizes costs."

Shastri cites such advances used at RMANJ and its network of partner clinics that have resulted in its 72 percent IVF success rate, which is nearly 20 percent higher than the national average.*

These include:

Comprehensive chromosome screening (SelectCCS), also known as preimplantation genetic screening (PGS), which determines chromosomal imbalances in embryos;

Preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD), a process that screens embryos for single genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis.

Single embryo transfer, now the standard of care at RMANJ, which virtually eliminates the chance of multiples, thus greatly reducing the risks, costs and mental and emotional consequences of prematurity, NICU admission and perinatal death.

The report also provides insights on Americans' knowledge of such infertility issues as:

Average age when a woman will likely be unable to get pregnant without medical intervention

Screening embryos for genetic diseases such as BRCA I and II, Tay-Sachs and Cystic Fibrosis to reduce the risk of passing genetics issues onto offspring

Natural cycle IVF (where low to no medication is used) success compared to traditional IVF when used with embryonic screening

The impact of a gluten-free diet on fertility

LGBT family planning

"We hope that these findings inform the national discussion on value and lead to greater patient education about how groundbreaking infertility technologies are not only accessible, but safer and more effective," adds Molinaro. "Today's science has been able to overcome a range of problems. But there is one thing science can't overcome – time. There is no fountain of youth. For each couple who may be experiencing fertility challenges, it is important to go to the best clinic they can find, as early as possible."

Founded in 1999, RMANJ is one of the largest and most successful IVF programs in the US and flagship for the RMA network of practices, which includes patient centers in Philadelphia and Florida (Orlando); new locations are coming later this year to St. Louis and Northern California (San Francisco).

RMANJ's Infertility Trends National Survey was conducted February 26 – March 1, 2018 using an online survey by Ipsos Public Affairs, an independent market research company.

About RMANJ

Since 1999, the leaders at RMANJ have helped bring more than 40,000 babies to loving families. In addition to serving as the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Brunswick, NJ (www.reifellowship.com) and the Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility Fellowship Program for Sidney Kimmel Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University, the practice currently has twenty-three physicians and ten locations in New Jersey: Basking Ridge, Eatontown, Englewood, Freehold, Hamilton, Morristown, Somerset, Springfield, West Orange, and its newest location in Marlton, New Jersey. For more information visit www.rmanj.com.

With an 72% IVF (n=723) success rate*, which is nearly 20% higher than the national average, RMANJ attributes its remarkable delivery rates to its state-of-the-art laboratory, use of breakthrough technologies – such as comprehensive chromosome screening (SelectCCS), which determines chromosomal abnormalities in embryos, and preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD), a process that helps determine which embryos are most likely to help a woman conceive during IVF – and its extensive forward-thinking approach to fertility research. For an in-depth look at RMANJ's recent research and additional reproductive health-focused data, visit RMANJ.com.

*SART 2014 Final Live Birth Per Egg Retrieval Cycle (72.4% under 35 years; N=723). This is your chance of achieving a live birth for each cycle started for an egg retrieval. This includes all transfers performed with fresh and frozen embryos derived from this cycle.

Please note a comparison of clinic success rates may not be meaningful because a patient's medical characteristics, treatment approaches and entrance criteria for assisted reproductive technology (ART) may vary from clinic to clinic. Visit www.sart.org to learn more.

About IVI-RMA Global

IVI-RMA Global was founded in 2017 when the Valencian Infertility Institute (IVI) merged with Reproductive Medicine Associates of New Jersey (RMANJ). Together, the companies comprise the largest group dedicated to assisted reproduction in the world.

IVI currently has more than 70 centers in 12 countries with clinics in the United States, Spain, Portugal, Italy, United Kingdom, Mexico, Panama, Argentina, Chile, Brazil, UAE and India. For more information visit: IVI-Fertility.com. RMANJ is the organization's U.S. flagship practice and currently has 25 physicians and 10 locations in New Jersey: Basking Ridge, Eatontown, Englewood, Freehold, Hamilton, Morristown, Somerset, Springfield, West Orange, and its newest location in Marlton, New Jersey. For more information visit RMANJ.com.

