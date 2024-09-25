New Poll: In Battleground States, Black Swing Voters Move +9 Points to Kamala Harris on Climate Plans

New poll of Black voters across battleground states finds that 1 in 3 Black voters are more motivated to vote for Kamala Harris once they hear contrast messaging on climate action.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new poll conducted by Climate Power, in collaboration with HIT Research, surveyed Black voters across key battleground states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. The findings reveal that messaging around Kamala Harris' vision and plans for climate action and an Opportunity Economy, fueled by clean energy jobs in contrast with Trump's plans, shifts support among young Black voters (ages 18-34) and Black swing voters by +5 and +9 points, respectively.

"Black communities, hit first and worse by the climate crisis, can win this election for Kamala Harris and are motivated to vote by her plans to further climate action," said Markeya Thomas, Climate Power's Senior Advisor for Black Engagement. "Black voters in battleground states are on the side of climate progress and understand that Harris' Opportunity Economy will create good-paying clean energy jobs, and protect our freedom to clean air and water. Donald Trump wants to be a dictator on day one to gut this progress, all to make his Big Oil donors happy, while we're left to foot the bill. Every day Climate Power is driving this narrative home, reminding voters there is only one candidate fighting for us, and that's Kamala Harris."

Additional Key Findings from the Poll:

Harris's climate vision resonates with Black voters and is a political asset for her campaign . After hearing messaging on Harris' climate and clean energy vision for the future, and how Trump threatens climate progress, in battleground states with razor-thin margins, Black voters 18-34 and Black swing voters move their support by +5 and +9 points towards Harris , respectively, and 1-in-3 feel more motivated to vote for her.

. After hearing messaging on Harris' climate and clean energy vision for the future, and how Trump threatens climate progress, in battleground states with razor-thin margins, Black voters 18-34 and Black swing voters , respectively, and Voters overwhelmingly trust Harris' record and vision. Clean energy and climate change are Harris's strengths in the upcoming 2024 election, with 80%+ Black voters in the battleground states trusting Harris over Trump on the issue.

Clean energy and climate change are Harris's strengths in the upcoming 2024 election, with 80%+ Black voters in the battleground states trusting Harris over Trump on the issue. Messaging strengthens voter motivation. Following messaging, strong vote motivation increases by 6 points. A third of Black Battleground voters 18-34 feel more motivated by the end of the poll. 1 in 4 battleground voters feel more motivated to vote by the end of the poll. These voters tend to be Black voters 18-49, particularly Black voters 18-34 and Black Men.

Following messaging, strong vote motivation increases by 6 points. A third of Black Battleground voters 18-34 feel more motivated by the end of the poll. Trump's Project 2025 agenda polarizes voters. Messaging on how Trump's Project 2025 agenda threatens climate progress and clean energy jobs is one of the most effective contrast messages, with 66% of Black voters finding his agenda concerning.

WHY THIS MATTERS: Climate Power's $10 million Black Engagement Program aims to elevate climate change and clean energy as central issues in Black voter mobilization ahead of the 2024 election. This culturally focused campaign emphasizes climate change's unequal impact on Black communities while amplifying their voices in national politics.

ABOUT CLIMATE POWER: Climate Power is a strategic communications organization focused on advocating for climate action. Our mission is to educate Americans on climate progress, highlight clean energy benefits, and hold polluting corporations accountable, working to elect climate champions for a healthier, equitable future.

