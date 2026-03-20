New Poll: Louisiana Voters Demand Transparency in Coastal Restoration Decisions

Survey finds strong opposition to canceling sediment diversions and finds strong support for the Coastal Master Plan

NEW ORLEANS, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --A new, comprehensive statewide poll released yesterday from Restore the Mississippi River Delta finds Louisiana voters overwhelmingly want greater transparency and accountability in how coastal restoration decisions and funding are handled. The survey shows strong opposition to Governor Jeff Landry's decision to cancel two major sediment diversion projects and broad support for continuing Louisiana's science-based Coastal Master Plan. And nearly all voters surveyed say the state should more clearly explain how remaining Deepwater Horizon oil spill settlement funds will be used and publicly report spending on coastal projects. The polling release comes just a day after the Louisiana Coastal Protection Restoration Authority approved its annual plan which now must go to the Louisiana Legislature for approval. The poll was released during a telepresser yesterday. Watch the full recording here.

A nearly unanimous 98% of voters say the state should clearly explain how it plans to use remaining Deepwater Horizon funds, and 93% say the state should publicly report how much money it is spending on coastal restoration projects.

Notably, the survey finds more than three-quarters of voters – 76% – oppose the Governor's decision to cancel the sediment diversion projects, including 47% who strongly oppose it. When asked to choose directly between competing approaches to coastal restoration, 73% prefer continuing the Coastal Master Plan over Governor Landry's alternative shorter-term strategy.

"This poll shows Louisiana voters expect transparency, accountability and science to guide decisions about the future of our coast," said Simone Maloz, Campaign Director for Restore the Mississippi River Delta. "People want clear answers about how restoration funding will be spent in their communities and why major projects were canceled without discussion. The Coastal Master Plan was built through decades of research and public input, and voters overwhelmingly support continuing that approach."

Key Findings from the Survey:

Voters demand transparency and accountability:

98% agree the state should clearly explain how it plans to use remaining Deepwater Horizon funds.

93% agree the state should publicly report how much it is spending on coastal projects.

Voters oppose canceling the sediment diversion projects:

76% of voters oppose canceling the sediment diversion projects, including 47% strongly opposed.

73% prefer the Coastal Master Plan including the diversions when asked to choose between it and Governor Landry's new approach.

89% support building sediment diversions once they are explained.

Vast majority of voters support science-based coastal planning:

95% agree it is important to maintain as much coastal land as possible, including 75% who strongly agree.

93% agree the state must have a plan that keeps up with the latest science.

91% agree Louisiana should emphasize larger, long-lasting projects rather than smaller, cheaper ones.

Voters believe canceling the projects will have real consequences:

67% say it will increase storm surge risk.

65% say it will increase homeowners' insurance costs.

"This survey shows that Louisiana voters expect transparency in how coastal restoration decisions are made and continue to support large-scale sediment diversion projects as part of the Coastal Master Plan," said Andrew Baumann, Partner at Global Strategy Group. "Voters overwhelmingly believe long-term, science-based restoration remains the right path forward."

"At a moment when voters are deeply divided on many issues, this survey shows clear agreement across the spectrum," said Dan Judy, Vice President at North Star Opinion Research, which helped conduct the survey. "A large majority recognizes the seriousness of coastal land loss and support long-term restoration efforts guided by science and clear public accountability."

Methodology:

The poll was conducted by Global Strategy Group and North Star Opinion Research on behalf of Restore the Mississippi River Delta.

Global Strategy Group and North Star Opinion Research conducted a multi-channel survey of 800 registered voters in Louisiana between February 2 and February 5, 2026. The margin of error at the 95% confidence level is not greater than plus or minus 3.5 percentage points for the overall sample.

To learn more about the polling results visit here.

About Restore the Mississippi River Delta

Restore the Mississippi River Delta is working to protect people, wildlife and jobs by reconnecting the river with its wetlands. As our region faces the crisis of land loss, we offer science-based solutions through a comprehensive approach to restoration. Composed of conservation, policy, science and outreach experts from Environmental Defense Fund, National Audubon Society, the National Wildlife Federation and Pontchartrain Conservancy, we are located in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Washington, D.C.; and around the United States. Learn more at MississippiRiverDelta.org and connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Global Strategies Group (GSG):

GSG partners with our clients to build their reputations, tackle big challenges, and win campaigns. Twice named Democratic Pollster of the Year by the American Association of Political Consultants, GSG is the largest Democratic polling firm in the country and has polled in more races than any other Democratic polling firm since the 2010 cycle. GSG is also one of the environmental community's most trusted firms, having conducted scores of polls over the last few years on environmental and conservation issues like climate change, clean energy, air and water pollution, and protecting public lands for clients such as EDF, LCV, Sierra Club, NRDC and The National Wildlife Foundation, among others.

About North Star Opinion Research:

North Star Opinion Research is a national public opinion research firm located in Alexandria, VA. The firm conducts surveys and focus groups across the country for associations, non-profits, corporations, and Republican candidates for office at all levels.

SOURCE Restore the Mississippi River Delta