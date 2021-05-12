NEW POLL: Majority of Voters Believe the U.S. Must Hold Countries Accountable for Trade Commitments

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sixty percent of voters believe the United States must hold countries accountable for the commitments they made in trade agreements, according to a poll released today by the Alliance for Trade Enforcement (AFTE).

The poll comes as the Biden administration seeks to rebuild the U.S. economy in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"U.S. trade enforcement will play a central role in our nation's economic recovery," said Brian Pomper, executive director of AFTE. "By enforcing bilateral trade rules -- particularly in Brazil, Canada, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Mexico, and South Africa -- policymakers can expand market access for U.S. businesses and defend American innovations from misuse and devaluation abroad."

The nationwide poll, conducted by Sard Verbinnen & Co, surveyed 1,000 nationally representative registered voters from March 19 - April 7, 2021. Among its findings:

A majority of voters surveyed (57%) believe it is important for the United States to be a global leader in high-tech industries. Nearly three-quarters of respondents (72%) feel it is very important for the United States to lead in cybersecurity, 68% say U.S. leadership is very important in aerospace and military technology, and 65% have the same opinion about the pharmaceutical and biotech sector.



Nearly two-thirds of respondents (65%) said seizing patents, copyrights, and other intellectual property without the inventor's permission, and ignoring U.S. intellectual property and copyright laws were a major problem.

"Americans understand what it takes to level the playing field for U.S. businesses and workers abroad," said Pomper. "As President Biden works to rebuild our nation's economy, we urge him to heed the desires of American voters and get tough on trade enforcement."

About the Alliance for Trade Enforcement: The Alliance for Trade Enforcement is a coalition of trade associations and business groups that advocates for foreign governments to end unfair trade practices that harm U.S. innovative industries and supports U.S. policymakers in their efforts to hold our trading partners accountable.

