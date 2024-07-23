New Poll of 1,582 Voters in 3 Battleground States: Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin

CHICAGO, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new poll by highly-rated pollster Civiqs and Rust Belt Rising shows Vice President Kamala Harris essentially tied with President Trump in the Great Lakes battleground states.

Civiqs and Rust Belt Rising's polls have been covered in Semafor, Time magazine's DC Brief political newsletter and included in FiveThirtyEight's presidential forecast.

Civiqs and Rust Belt Rising's poll consists of 1,582 likely voters:

Overall battleground results: 46% Trump, 45% Harris, 4% Kennedy, 4% unsure

Michigan (532 respondents): 46% Harris, 46% Trump, 5% Kennedy, 4% unsure

Pennsylvania (536): 46% Trump, 44% Harris, 5% Kennedy, 5% unsure

Wisconsin (514): 48% Harris, 48% Harris, 3% unsure, 2% Kennedy

Full poll results can be found at www.RustBeltRising.com/resources

"Our poll finds Vice President Kamala Harris gives Democrats a lift in the Great Lakes battlegrounds because she is able to win some Independents who were previously unsure or voting third party," said Paul Kendrick, Executive Director of Rust Belt Rising. "President Trump struggles to get to a majority in the key Midwest states. Democrats can win these remaining undecided voters by running on protecting reproductive freedom and democracy, lowering prescription drug prices, and fixing roads and bridges."

Chicago-based, Rust Belt Rising is a Midwest political organization that trains Democrats and provides research and programs to more than 1,200 rising leaders in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. More information on the organization is here: www.rustbeltrising.com

SOURCE Rust Belt Rising