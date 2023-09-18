NEW POLL ON MIGRANT WORK PERMITS: Overwhelming Majority of Voters in Swing Districts on Long Island and Upstate Believe Migrant Crisis is a Serious Problem And Want Leaders To Take Action And Permit Migrants to Work, Become Taxpayers

In upcoming midterms, Democratic congressional candidates that support work permits for migrants would experience a 16 point swing and 17 point swing in support on Long Island and in the swing districts upstate, respectively.

Across the board, voters polled do not approve of how elected officials — from Mayor Adams, to Governor Hochul, to both parties in Congress, to President Biden — are handling the migrant situation in New York City.

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The migrant crisis is a serious problem and voters are demanding leaders take action and give migrants permits to work, a new poll of voters in swing congressional districts upstate (Districts 17, 18, 19, 22) and on Long Island (Districts 1-4) revealed today. The poll, commissioned by Tusk Philanthropies, also reveals that voters will punish politicians who have failed to fix the problem and reward those who will.

"In July, I called for creating a New York work permit for migrants if Washington won't take action. Now more than 113,300 migrants have arrived, New York city taxpayers are still on the hook, and the very voters who will decide control of congress are angry. Enough is enough. Work permits for migrants are a solution that's not only common-sense, but also politically popular. If Washington won't do anything here, Governor Hochul and Mayor Adams should step up to the plate and issue their own work permits, knowing that New Yorkers have their backs," said Bradley Tusk, founder of Tusk Philanthropies.

70% of Long Island voters and 59% of voters in the four upstate districts are following the migrant issue in New York City closely, and 76% and 73% of voters on Long Island and in the upstate districts believe it's a serious problem.

By and large, voters in New York State's swing districts do not approve of how New York's elected officials have handled the migrant situation in New York City. Looking just at voters on Long Island, more than half do not approve of how Mayor Adams has handled the situation. Two-thirds of voters do not approve of how Governor Hochul has handled the situation. More than half of voters on both Long Island and the upstate districts do not approve of how both parties in congress or President Biden have handled the migrant situation in New York City.

But there is wide consensus that officials should grant migrants work permits. 72% of voters on Long Island and 76% of voters in the upstate districts surveyed support proposals to allow migrants living in NYC to find jobs and pay taxes.

This solution isn't just supported by Democrats. Showing just how wide the consensus is on this issue, 63% of registered Republicans on Long Island and 58% of registered Republicans in the upstate districts support this solution, as do 59% and 58% of Trump voters on Long Island and in the upstate districts, respectively.

Voters believe that work permits can prevent the migrant issue from spiraling out of control. In both regions surveyed, more than 80% of voters surveyed say that as Washington has failed to fix America's broken immigration system, local leaders allowing migrants to work is a step to do something before the situation gets even worse.

Voters also believe that providing migrants with work permits is a clear win for taxpayers and the economy. 74% and 76% of voters on Long Island and the upstate districts respectively support work permits so migrants can provide for themselves and reduce the burden on taxpayers. 71% and 67% of voters on Long Island in the upstate districts respectively believe that allowing migrants to find jobs in industries that have a severe shortage of workers — like healthcare and hospitality — would benefit New York's economy.

"Finally we have some data to support what common-sense folks have been saying: that people should be welcomed and employed as soon as possible to enhance their financial independence and to strengthen the economy of the city, state, and nation — which has, throughout history, been built by our newest arrivals. The President, our Governor, and Mayor should be doing everything they can to expedite work authorizations," said Ruth Messinger, Former Manhattan Borough President.

The poll surveyed voters in all four Long Island congressional districts (Districts 1-4), as well as four districts upstate (Districts 17, 18, 19, 22), representing the Hudson Valley, parts of the Southern Tier, and Syracuse region. All of these districts — except for District 18 represented by Congressman Pat Ryan of the Hudson Valley — are represented by Republicans.

Hart Research Associates conducted a survey using landlines and cell phones among 400 likely voters polled off the voter file in 4 Long Island-based congressional districts (#1, #2, #3, #4) and 200 voters in 4 Upstate congressional districts (#17, #18, #19, #22). The margin of error for the 400 Long Island CD interviews is + 5% and + 7.1 for the 200 Upstate CD interviews. (The margin of error is higher for split-sampled questions.) The survey was conducted September 7-13, 2023. PDF of results available here .

Voters' thoughts on how New York's leaders are handling the migrant situation in New York City:

Mayor Adams:

Approve Disapprove Not sure Long Island 34 % 55 % 12 % Upstate 34 % 45 % 21 %

Governor Hochul:

Approve Disapprove Not sure Long Island 25 % 66 % 9 % Upstate 34 % 46 % 20 %

President Biden:

Approve Disapprove Not sure Long Island 24 % 69 % 8 % Upstate 26 % 62 % 12 %

Republicans In Congress:

Approve Disapprove Not sure Long Island 26 % 64 % 10 % Upstate 20 % 63 % 18 %

Democrats in Congress:

Approve Disapprove Not sure Long Island 24 % 67 % 9 % Upstate 31 % 55 % 14 %

