NEW POLL REVEALS OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FOR GUARANTEED INCOME

Despite partisan attacks on direct cash payments and other anti-poverty measures, guaranteed income is popular across the United States

WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lake Research Partners, in consultation with Chesapeake Beach Consulting, released groundbreaking poll results highlighting widespread support for guaranteed income across demographics.

Highlights from the poll include:

Widespread Approval of Monthly Cash Payments: Nearly two-thirds of voters express support for monthly cash payments in the range of $500 - $1000 for American adults.

Nearly two-thirds of voters express support for monthly cash payments in the range of - for American adults. Independent Support for Federal Cash Payments: The results reveal strong approval among political Independents, with 58% supporting to just 29% opposing.

The results reveal strong approval among political Independents, with 58% supporting to just 29% opposing. Motivating Issue for Diverse Communities: In response to concerns about potential voter turnout challenges in diverse communities, the poll highlights guaranteed income as a motivating issue for Black, Latino, and AAPI voters.

In response to concerns about potential voter turnout challenges in diverse communities, the poll highlights guaranteed income as a motivating issue for Black, Latino, and AAPI voters. Electoral Impact: A substantial majority of voters indicate they would be more likely to vote for a candidate that supports guaranteed income.

These results demonstrate that guaranteed income is a widely popular policy despite a recent spike in efforts in some state legislatures to dismantle the anti-poverty measure.

"Guaranteed income is a popular policy - across all ages, political parties, and geographic regions, voters know that guaranteed income makes families and communities stronger and more resilient. Direct cash polls nearly as high as policies like Medicare and Social Security. It's time for electeds to heed the wisdom of their constituents and support proven policies to reduce poverty," said Michael D. Tubbs, founder of Mayors and Counties for a Guaranteed Income.

As the 2024 elections approach, Americans are placing a strong emphasis on financial security. The Lake Research poll indicates a broad consensus that guaranteed income is crucial in addressing these concerns.

"Guaranteed income has broad support across the country that rivals some of the oldest, most popular anti-poverty policies in America. It's a policy solution that fits this unique moment of persistent inflation and widening income inequality, and is popular because people believe it can actually help end poverty in this country," said Celinda Lake, President of Lake Research Partners. "Any elected official that wants to be in line with their constituents should give guaranteed income a look."

"We've always known that guaranteed income is good policy, and now we know it's good politics," said Saint Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, a national co-chair for Mayors for a Guaranteed Income. "In 2020, only one city had invested in guaranteed income. Today, 150 mayors and dozens of county commissioners are committed to leveraging unconditional cash payments to dismantle poverty. We have proven in Saint Paul that guaranteed income works, and we are excited to grow this model of wealth-building through policies like the expanded Child Tax Credit."

Commissioned by Mayors for a Guaranteed Income , a coalition of 150 current and former mayors committed to advancing a federal guaranteed income, and Counties for a Guaranteed Income , the survey was conducted from November 20, 2023, to December 8, 2023, and reached 1,800 general election voters. With a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5% percentage points, the results offer valuable insights into Americans' sentiments nationwide.

Founded in June of 2020 by former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs, Mayors for a Guaranteed Income is a coalition of 150 mayors committed to advancing a federal guaranteed income – direct, recurring cash payments to middle and low-income people. Expanding to include city and county legislators in 2023 with Counties for a Guaranteed Income , the network acts as a research and resource hub for municipal pilots around the country–nearly 60 and counting. A new documentary film, It's Basic, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in June 2023, follows recipients and illuminates the life-changing impact of guaranteed income programs on families' economic security and opportunity.

