New Poll Reveals Strong Support for Sunday Liquor Sales in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent poll by The Trafalgar Group, conducted from February 21-23, 2024, reveals that 71% of South Carolina republican voters support proposed legislation allowing counties to make autonomous decisions regarding Sunday liquor store operations. The survey sampled 1,091 respondents with a margin of error of 2.9%.

This consensus echoes the findings of an August 2022 study by RG Strategies, indicating a statewide favor of 71% for removing restrictions on spirit sales, empowering businesses to set their operating hours.

"The data is clear. People of South Carolina across all demographics support Sunday sales, especially endorsing the idea that each county should decide," said Robert Cahaly, Chief Pollster of The Trafalgar Group. "Our most recent and previous surveys confirm that this is a rare issue indeed as it has bipartisan support. Legislators should listen."

The poll further reveals that 68.8% of respondents believe beer, wine, and liquor should be uniformly regulated.

Local referendums have been held for decades in South Carolina on whether beer and wine can be sold on Sundays, but the same opportunity is not granted for liquor due to a lingering Prohibition Era law.

Legislation that would allow this vote to happen recently passed through the South Carolina House and is now being debated in the Senate.

"With multiple studies under our belt showing significant support, and a coalition of 15,000 South Carolina voters, businesses and organizations fighting for this, the people have done their part by voicing what they want," said Ed McMullen, Chairman of Cheers! Let SC Decide. "It's now time for legislators to take action and give the people of South Carolina the right to decide."

About Cheers! Let South Carolina Decide

Cheers! Let South Carolina Decide is a coalition of business owners, community organizations and individual consumers who believe it's reasonable and fair for stores and their patrons to have a say in how – and when – they shop. If you agree it's time for South Carolinians to decide if we want Sunday liquor sales, visit https://www.letscdecide.org/.

About The Trafalgar Group

The Trafalgar Group is a market and public opinion research firm based in Atlanta, GA. Their clients include corporations, law firms, hedge funds, partisan organizations, political campaigns, PACs, issue advocacy groups, and high net worth individuals. They are known for their unique abilities to minimize the effects of "the social desirability bias" revealing the genuine consumer and voter opinions that most firms miss.

Since their debut on the national scene in 2016, the Trafalgar Group has become the nation's highest rated polling company according to Real Clear Politics 2023 rankings. To learn more, visit https://www.thetrafalgargroup.org and @trafalgar_group on X.

