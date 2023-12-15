NEW POLL SHOWS DELRAY BEACH, LAKE WORTH BEACH VOTERS OVERWHELMING SUPPORT AFFORDABLE HOUSING SOLUTIONS FOR LOW WAGE EARNERS

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New data released today by the Florida Housing Innovations Council (FHIC) shows voters in Delray Beach and Lake Worth Beach, Florida overwhelmingly support efforts to increase the supply of affordable housing for low-income individuals in their communities.

The study was conducted by nationally recognized polling firm, American Pulse, among 315 Active Voters* in Delray Beach, and 250 Active Voters in Lake Worth Beach. The polls also show that with full information, voters strongly support Multi-Tenant Housing Units (MTHU's), an enhanced version of Single Room Occupancy (SRO) housing or rooming houses.

When asked about their agreement for efforts to increase affordable housing for low-income people, 80% of Lake Worth Beach voters Agreed, with 59% Strongly Agreed. In Delray Beach, the figures were also strong: 75% of voters Agreeing, with 50% Strongly Agreeing.

For the MTHU concept, respondents in each city were split into two random samples: one seeing "Limited" information on MTHU's (they are similar to rooming houses and go for $600 per month), and the other seeing a "Full" set of information (they are similar to rooming houses, go for $600 per month, were implemented city-wide in Toronto, require rigorous background checks, and other elements). Support among the "Full" information sample was twice the support of the "Limited" information sample in both cities.

In Delray Beach, support metrics went from net opposition - 42% Support/48% Oppose (-6 Pts) with Limited information, to 70% Support/23% Oppose (+47 Pts) with Full information, a +53 Pt swing in favor.

In Lake Worth Beach, the results went from somewhat in favor with Limited information, 46% Support/43% Oppose (+3 Pts), to strongly in favor with Full information, 61% Support/30% Oppose (+31 Pt), a +28 Pt improvement.

"Given the checkered history of SRO's, we understand the reservations with bringing this model back. However, given today's affordability crisis and the significant advances in technology, the upgraded MTHU model offers rents as low as $600 per month without the quality, security, or privacy concerns of the past. These results should give our policymakers the confidence to know that they are making the right decision when they support affordable housing for low wage workers, particularly MTHU's, with the important caveat that the public must be educated about what MTHU's actually entail," stated FHIC President, Dr. Kurt Jetta.

