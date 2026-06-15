NEW POLL SHOWS FRANK J. RUSSO GAINING MEANINGFUL TRACTION IN FLORIDA GOVERNOR'S RACE

Russo Captures 7.1% in Three-Way Race; More Than 40% of Voters Say Florida Needs an Alternative to Republicans and Democrats

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just two days after announcing qualifying for Florida's gubernatorial ballot, independent candidate Frank J. Russo is showing early signs of momentum in a newly released statewide survey that suggests Floridians are increasingly open to alternatives outside the traditional two-party system.

According to a Kaplan Strategies survey of likely Florida voters conducted June 8-9, Russo earned 7.1% support in a three-way gubernatorial ballot test as more than 40% of Florida voters said they want an alternative to the Republican and Democratic parties. The findings suggest growing demand for independent leadership and a new direction for Florida.

The survey found 28.2% of voters still undecided, demonstrating significant volatility in the race and substantial room for movement as voters become more familiar with the candidates.

"These results confirm what we're hearing across Florida every day: voters are frustrated with politics as usual and are looking for a candidate who will put Floridians ahead of party politics," said Frank J. Russo. "To receive over seven percent support while only one in five voters currently recognizes my name demonstrates that our message is resonating and that there is tremendous room for growth as more Floridians learn about our campaign."

The poll's findings suggest a political environment increasingly receptive to independent leadership. When asked whether Florida needs an alternative to the Republican and Democratic parties, 40.3% of respondents answered either "definitely yes" or "probably yes." Additionally, 61% of voters said they would be either very open or somewhat open to supporting a gubernatorial candidate not affiliated with either major party.

The survey also showed that nearly three in ten voters remain undecided, leaving a significant portion of the electorate still up for grabs. Kaplan Strategies noted that Russo's support appears strongest among voters who are less committed to either major party and that his current standing suggests meaningful opportunity for growth as awareness increases.

The findings are in line with the core issues driving the Russo campaign. The poll identified cost of living, government accountability, property taxes, and property insurance among the most important issues facing Florida voters. Separately, overwhelming majorities expressed concern about rising property insurance costs, property taxes, housing affordability, and the overall cost of living.

"This campaign was built around the issues Florida families talk about around their kitchen tables: rising costs, unaffordable insurance, housing challenges, and the need for greater accountability in government," Russo said. "The polling shows these concerns are shared by millions of Floridians, and we're prepared to offer real solutions."

The poll was conducted June 8-9, 2026, among 668 likely Florida voters. Interviews were conducted through text-to-web responses, a verified online panel, and email outreach and carried a margin of error of ±3.8 percentage points.

Earlier this week, Russo officially qualified for Florida's gubernatorial ballot, marking a major milestone for the campaign and launching the next phase of its statewide expansion effort.

About Frank J. Russo:

Frank J. Russo, a lifelong Floridian, is an entrepreneur, humanitarian, real estate developer, and insurance executive with more than 40 years of leadership. He has built businesses, led major development projects including the Queen's Gambit Castle, and spearheaded relief programs for children, veterans, and families. Based in New Smyrna Beach, Russo is running for Governor to bring his results-driven, people-first approach to inspire change and lead a government rooted in humanity. For more information or to join a campaign, volunteer, or donate visit www.Russo2026.com.

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SOURCE Frank J. Russo for Governor