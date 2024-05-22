New Polling Confirms Floridians' Tremendous Support for Everglades Restoration, Florida National Parks

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA) released new polling conducted by the Business and Economics Polling Initiative at Florida Atlantic University (FAU BEPI). This poll indicates that Floridians overwhelmingly support national parks and Everglades restoration efforts.

FAU researchers conducted two surveys: one of 1,000 Floridians statewide and another specifically of 500 Miami-Dade County residents, to determine their views on climate change and the protection of Florida's natural areas. Survey questions for each group gauged respondents' support for Everglades restoration, outdoor recreation, and protecting national parks from threat.

The surveys revealed:

85% of Floridians agree it is important to find climate change solutions given the impact it is having on our national parks. In fact, over 70% of respondents in Miami-Dade County report having personally experienced the impact of climate change in their lives already. Support for climate change solutions is higher in Florida than the national average as compared with a previous NPCA poll from 2022.





89% of Floridians value the conservation of Florida's natural resources as our state grows to ensure future generations can enjoy our state's natural beauty.

86% of Floridians agree that our leaders have an obligation to protect and restore the Everglades for the benefit of our state's economy, water supply, and quality of life.

These results indicate strong bipartisan support for restoration and conservation efforts in Florida, with statewide respondents identifying as Republican (34%), Democrat (30%), and Independent (27%) and a small portion indicating no party affiliation (9%).

Statement of Cara Capp, Senior Everglades Program Manager for The NPCA:

"Florida's national parks, which protect our iconic waterways and unique wildlife, are the lifeblood of our state. This new polling shows just how deeply Floridians revere the River of Grass ecosystem, which provides us with clean drinking water and bountiful outdoor recreation opportunities. Across the board, these findings from FAU show stunning support for our parks."

Statement of Monica Escaleras, Ph.D., Chair of the Department of Economics and Director of BEPI at FAU's College of Business:

"We are pleased that the Florida Atlantic University Business and Economics Polling Initiative could partner with the National Parks Conservation Association on a topic that impacts all Floridians, the state's economy and the preservation of national parks for future generations."

