New Polling Suggests 'No Growth' Economy for Small Businesses

News provided by

Job Creators Network Foundation

09 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

WASHINGTON, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Job Creators Network Foundation (JCNF) released the July edition of its Small Business IQ Poll of 400 small business employers. The Small Business Intelligence Quotient (SBIQ), an index tracking sentiment about the economy, dropped nearly a point to 54.8—the second lowest reading recorded this year.

Small business sentiment has remained relatively flat since 2021—economic fatigue that is having a chilling effect on Main Street growth. According to July's polling, 72 percent of small employers are either pressing pause on hiring or cutting staff. Meanwhile, 67 percent are freezing wages.

The survey also indicates strong popularity for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)—a pandemic-era grant program that provided a lifeline to millions of small businesses. Despite recent misplaced claims about fraud, 72 percent of entrepreneurs support the PPP.

View more polling details and crosstabs here.

Elaine Parker, President of the Job Creators Network Foundation, released the following statement:

"For the better part of two years, small business sentiment has remained relatively flat—indicating a no growth small business economy. It's not difficult to understand why. The Biden-era has been characterized by a cocktail of reckless spending, anti-domestic energy policies, and a growing regulatory state that has triggered historic inflation. While price increases are moderating, nearly half of small business owners say inflation is still their first or second biggest concern."

SOURCE Job Creators Network Foundation

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.