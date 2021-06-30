New POM® Antioxidant Super Tea Flavors Named Best Flavored Tea By People Magazine And Best Ready-To-Drink Beverage By Delicious Living® Magazine

Each bottle of POM Antioxidant Super Tea is powered by the antioxidant goodness of pomegranate juice and a bright blend of gently brewed teas, so each taste is like a delicious sip of sunshine. Launched in March 2021, Pomegranate Elderberry Boost Tea is a bold trio of flavors that combines the antioxidant power of pomegranate and elderberry with a boost of black tea, while Pomegranate Orange Blossom White Tea is a harmonious combination of crisp white tea, orange blossom, and the antioxidant goodness of pomegranate.

The PEOPLE Magazine's 2021 Food Awards highlight the best new food and drink products offering convenience and great taste at supermarkets nationwide. To determine the best new products of the year, hundreds of products were tested by PEOPLE's test kitchen, editorial staff, and a panel of chefs and experts.

The ninth annual Delicious Living Best Bite Awards recognizes the best food products that prioritize flavor and clean ingredients, voted on by natural health shoppers (Consumer Choice Awards), as well as natural health retailers (Retailer Choice Awards). Products rated highest in quality, purity, ingredients, efficacy, and innovation are rewarded to help consumers evaluate and select the best food choices in a market that continues to explode with options.

"We're thrilled to expand the POM Tea lineup in time for summer, bringing refreshing new flavors with floral notes and antioxidant goodness to brighten up beverage options," said Adam Cooper, senior vice president of marketing, The Wonderful Company. "These accolades for our new POM Antioxidant Super Tea flavors solidify the strong consumer demand we've seen across the board for POM Wonderful products that harness the power of antioxidants."

Overall, the new additions to the POM Antioxidant Super Tea portfolio have contributed to a significant increase in sales volume (+45%) since their launch as consumers search for delicious and refreshing ready-to-drink beverage options with a functional benefit. The entire POM Antioxidant Super Tea lineup—which also includes Pomegranate Lemonade Tea, Pomegranate Honey Green Tea, and Pomegranate Peach Passion White Tea—is available at retailers nationwide and online, allowing consumers to brighten up their day with antioxidant goodness.

For consumers looking to expand their summer cocktail lineup, the POM Tea Spritz and POM Tea Sea of Cortez feature the award-winning POM Antioxidant Super Tea flavors, and are perfect for any summer soiree. For more recipe inspiration and information about POM Wonderful, please visit POMWonderful.com, on Facebook at /POMWonderful, and Instagram at @POMWonderful.

About POM Wonderful

POM Wonderful is the largest grower and producer of fresh pomegranates and pomegranate juice in the United States as well as the worldwide leader in fresh California pomegranates and pomegranate-based products including our 100% pomegranate juices, healthy juice blends and teas. We grow, handpick and juice our own pomegranates to ensure the highest quality.

POM Wonderful is part of The Wonderful Company, a privately held $5 billion company, which also has other No. 1 brands such as Wonderful® Pistachios, FIJI® Water, Wonderful® Halos®, JUSTIN® Wine, and Teleflora®. To learn more about The Wonderful Company, visit www.wonderful.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To view the current Corporate Social Responsibility report, visit www.wonderful.com/csr.

About PEOPLE

Meredith Corporation's PEOPLE revolutionized personality journalism when it launched as a weekly in 1974 with a mission to celebrate extraordinary people doing ordinary things and ordinary people doing extraordinary things. Ubiquitous and still at the center of pop culture more than 47 years later, the PEOPLE brand is accessible across all media and platforms (print, digital, video, OTT, mobile, social) bringing more than 100 million consumers a unique mix of breaking entertainment news, exclusive photos, video, unparalleled access to the red carpet, celebrities, and in-depth reporting on the most compelling newsmakers of our time. An essential component of PEOPLE's editorial vision remains human interest stories, which touch and often mirror the lives of our passionate audience. ComScore ranks the PEOPLE/Entertainment Weekly Digital Network No. 1 in the entertainment news category. PeopleTV, the advertiser-supported OTT streaming service from PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly that launched in 2016, features original series and specials focusing on celebrity, red carpet, pop culture, lifestyle and human-interest stories. PEOPLE (the TV Show!), a daily syndicated entertainment program, launched in Sept. 2020, PEOPLE Every Day, a daily podcast produced in associated with iHeartMedia, launched in Feb. 2021, and PEOPLE in the '90s, a weekly podcast about the golden era of pop culture, launched in June 2021. PEOPLE is an award-winning 24/7 news organization headquartered in NYC with reporters worldwide. For more information visit www.PEOPLE.com and follow @people on Twitter and Instagram, @peoplemag on Facebook, and the PEOPLE channel on YouTube and on Snapchat's Discover.

About Delicious Living

Delicious Living is a leading consumer-facing magazine and health information provider for the natural, organic, and healthy products industry. The print edition is distributed 12 times annually and available at natural health retailers nationwide.

