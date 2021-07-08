New Pool Water Treatment Device Reduces Water Loss in Pools by 70% Can Save Billions of Gallons of Water Per Month, Saving Money for Pool Owners Facing Severe Drought

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- California is going through the worst drought in the last 1,200 years. Unfortunately, the drought will only worsen as the largest Californian reservoir, Shasta Lake, fell to half of its typical levels in June 2021. The state is fighting a losing battle with this brutally persistent dry period unless its residents step in and save water. This is where the HDC water treatment device, HydroHeat, can help Californians reduce water loss from their pools by a whopping 70% with its patented and lab-tested technology.

HydroHeat Pristine pool using HydroHeat

There are over 1.18 million residential pools in California, the addition of commercial pools, spas, and fish ponds further increases this count. An average pool evaporates by a half to 2 inches every week, resulting in 1625 gallons of water loss every month. The experts at HDC Products USA targeted a severe problem and produced a straightforward solution; reducing water evaporation from pools by utilizing hydrodynamic cavitation. The device was certified by IAPMO on 2nd June 2021 to effectively cut water loss by 70%, which can quickly save California billions of gallons of water a month.

That means 15.87 billion gallons of water can be conserved every year!

The best part of using HDC is that it doesn't just conserve water; it reduces the need for chlorine by 41% and Chloramines by 36%, saving homeowners and pool builders the cost of water and chlorine. Furthermore, its filtering capabilities significantly reduce pathogens, carcinogens, bacteria, human bodily fluids, and parasites in the water. All of this leads to a safer and healthier swimming environment.

