New Pop Bitties Sweet Potato Chips Launch in Two Delicious Flavors

BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark's Mindful Munchies, known for its innovative Pop Bitties Air Popped Ancient Grain Chips, today announces a new line of simple, wholesome, salty snacks: Pop Bitties Sweet Potato Chips. Pop Bitties Sweet Potato Chips are crunchy, better-for-you air-popped chips that showcase the naturally rich taste of sweet potatoes and the wonderfully earthy flavor of brown rice. Light and crispy, the chips are perfect right out of the bag and also delicious with your favorite dips and toppings.

Mark's Mindful Munchies today announces a new line of simple, wholesome, salty snacks: Pop Bitties Sweet Potato Chips. Available in two flavors, Sea Salt and Cracked Pepper & Sea Salt, the chips are non-GMO Project Verified, vegan, certified gluten-free, corn-free, and tree nut and peanut-free. Founded by snack food industry veteran and health nut Mark Andrus, Mark's Mindful Munchies offers a delicious way to enjoy whole grains with its Pop Bitties Air Popped Ancient Grain Chips and Pop Bitties Sweet Potato Chips. Health and the environment are top priorities - the company's plant-based snacks are not only packed with nutrition, but are also sourced responsibly.

Available in two flavors, Sea Salt and Cracked Pepper & Sea Salt, the chips are non-GMO Project Verified, vegan, certified gluten-free, corn-free, and tree nut and peanut-free. With only 110 calories, 3.5g fat and 2g protein per serving, Pop Bitties Sweet Potato Chips are the ultimate better-for-you snack with absolutely no trans fats and no artificial ingredients.

Sweet potatoes are rich in vitamins A, B, and C and minerals such as potassium and manganese plus they contain natural anti-inflammatory properties. Brown rice is a highly nutritious, naturally gluten-free grain that is high in protein, fiber, and antioxidants.

"I'm a health nut and enjoy eating healthy complex carbs like sweet potatoes and brown rice, so I loved the idea of creating an air-popped chip with these high-quality ingredients," says Mark Andrus, founder of Mark's Mindful Munchies. "Snacking should be fun, delicious, and mindful, and our Sweet Potato Chips definitely check all the boxes. We are proud to have created a snack that's good for you without compromising on flavor."

Pop Bitties Sweet Potato Chips are available in 3.5 oz. bags both online and at grocery stores across the country for an SRP of $3.49. For more information, please visit PopBitties.com.

About Mark's Mindful Munchies

