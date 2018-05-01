New Porch Screening System Receives Landmark ICC and Building Code Approval

GEORGETOWN, S.C., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Screen Tight, the leader in porch screening innovations, is proud to announce its new MeshGuard screening system has passed the International Code Council Evaluation Service (ICC-ES) review process and has met or exceeded all requirements for porch and deck guardrail infill applications.

The marsh view from this second-story porch would have been obstructed by traditional pickets or balusters. By using the MeshGuard screening system, the homeowner can enjoy an open view to the outdoors.

Following several years of ICC-ES testing, MeshGuard (US Patent: US9534417B2) is the first screening system to be approved for guardrail building codes. The comprehensive evaluation report, ESR-3938, outlines the test results and provides vital information for building code officials and industry professionals.

The International Building Code (IBC) calls for guards – typically in the form of vertical pickets or balusters – to be placed no further than four inches apart in the infill area below the porch handrail. The new MeshGuard screening system replaces the need for these visually obtrusive barriers for openings up to 6 x 3 feet. The result is a wide-open view to the outdoors and endless possibilities for designers and architects.

"We're confident that this product will change porch and deck design as we know it," said Guerry Green, Screen Tight President and MeshGuard inventor. "By optically eliminating the '4-inch rule' for guardrails, MeshGuard literally creates a blank canvas for designers to create new architectural details that have been severely limited by code requirements."

Although MeshGuard was developed primarily to solve design challenges, the screening system has other practical benefits for professionals and consumers.

"Home builders and contractors love it because it takes a fraction of time versus fabricating and installing pickets," said Green. "MeshGuard also integrates with our original Screen Tight system above the rail for a complete porch-screening solution."

For homeowners, the benefits are clear — MeshGuard creates unobstructed views of the great outdoors. Green adds, "Just have a seat on any second-story screened porch in America and you're likely to see pickets blocking your view. If you imagine that same view without obstructions, you realize why we invented MeshGuard."

The MeshGuard system is available now. Screen Tight's products are sold at leading lumber yards, Home Depot and Lowes Home Improvement stores across the U.S. and Canada. Visit www.screentight.com to learn more about where to buy today.

Press Contact:

David Tisdale

Phone: (843) 732-8502

Email: david@screentight.com

Related Images

meshguard-replaces-the-need-for.jpg

MeshGuard Replaces the Need for Pickets Below the Handrail

The marsh view from this second-story porch would have been obstructed by traditional pickets or balusters. By using the MeshGuard screening system, the homeowner can enjoy an open view to the outdoors.

architectural-details.jpg

Architectural Details

With MeshGuard, architects and designers are no longer optically bound by the "4 inch rule" below the rail. In this photo, the cross bar design would not have met code without MeshGuard.

meshguard-components.jpg

MeshGuard Components

MeshGuard is a system of components consisting of a heavy-duty PVC base, steel retainer strip, premium stainless steel fasteners, heavy-duty polyester screen and a proprietary flat spline. The spline and screen can be identified by an orange visual indicator so that building code officials can validate usage of all required components.

https://youtu.be/fBJ47R9zoyY

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-porch-screening-system-receives-landmark-icc-and-building-code-approval-300639774.html

SOURCE Screen Tight

Related Links

http://www.screentight.com

