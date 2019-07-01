New Portable Viscometer Enables Reliable and Consistent Measurements

The Thermo Scientific HAAKE Viscotester 3 Rotational Viscometer is a portable model in the established line of HAAKE viscometers. It incorporates new features for ease of use, including an updated design, settings that can be adjusted for individual users, and a display with built-in user guidance. The HAAKE Viscotester 3 rotational viscometer features an angled handle that enables users to automatically detect the correct positioning of the unit, whether in the field or when placed on a lab stand.

It is also the first viscometer with "Select Assist" functionality, a color-coded geometry that includes measuring rotors with colored rings and a corresponding color-coded display to indicate proper tool selection and reduce user error.

"Our customers require the flexibility to take their instrument to the sample without compromising reliability," said Birgit Schroeder, senior manager, marketing and business development, materials and structural analysis for Thermo Fisher Scientific. "The HAAKE Viscotester 3 Rotational Viscometer makes it easy for them to generate reproducible, accurate results and avoid quality control failures."

The HAAKE Viscotester 3 Rotational Viscometer is designed to enable consistent viscosity measurements. Memory Assist functionality allows a reference value to be stored in the instrument for reference until a different reference value needs to be set.

The viscometer comes with both a rechargeable battery and a power cord to minimize operational disruptions during the transition between measurement locations. The new viscometer is also compatible with previous HAAKE Viscotester models to ensure reliable comparisons between older measurements and new results.

For more information on the Thermo Scientific HAAKE Viscotester 3 rotational viscometer, please visit www.thermofisher.com/viscotester3.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $24 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:

Kathy Gill

Thermo Fisher Scientific

+1 971-294-9262

kathy.gill@thermofisher.com

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

Related Links

http://www.thermofisher.com

