New Poseidon Mural Makes a Splash on Park Blvd in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heading East on Park Blvd, passersby may notice the striking visage of Poseidon, God of the Sea on the Southwest corner of the Law Offices of Herman & Wells. This striking mural is the latest work by renowned Pinellas muralist, Derek Donnelly. The mural features the oceanic God holding fast with his formidable trident as the last bastion amongst the ruins of ancient Atlantis.

The Law Offices of Herman & Wells is located right in the heart of the Pinellas Park Arts District where there is a growing collection of really talented artists like Derek, who have made this area their home base.

"I am elated to have had the opportunity to partner with Herman Wells on this beautification project for all who live, work, play, or pass through Pinellas Park. It was a lot of fun to develop this elegant and powerful imagery of Poseidon, while utilizing the unique architecture of the iconic building at 5701 Park Blvd. This design pays homage to the "Neptune Calming The Waves" piece by French sculptor from the 1700's, Lambert-Sigisbert Adam.

- Derek Donnelly, Artist & Owner of Saint Paint Arts

"Since we bought the building back in 2015, we've had it repainted, but always felt like it was missing something. As the Pinellas Park Arts District has grown up around us, Jason and I really wanted to do something to show our appreciation for these talented artists and our community here. Our staff is in love with the new mural and hope that the community shares that feeling."

- Clifford Wells, Board Certified Civil Trial Attorney

About the Artist:

Artist Derek Donnelly is a Pinellas native who has painted several dozen highly acclaimed murals in Pinellas Park and St. Petersburg. As a standout amongst this talented "second wave" of local muralists, Donnelly is a champion of public art and hopes his work will inspire more creative minds to put their work out there.

About Herman & Wells:

Herman & Wells has a team of highly experienced attorneys that handle personal injury cases and insurance disputes in Florida. They advocate for clients who have been injured in accidents or have insurance claim disputes. Jason Herman, Clifford Wells, and their incredible team of top notch lawyers have an excellent reputation in court, and have helped their clients win the compensation they deserve for decades.

