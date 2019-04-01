New Post-Settlement Administration Platform - CareMDRx.com

BRADENTON, Fla., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Franco Signor announced today its new Post-Settlement Administration Services. The service platform is available to injured parties at www.CareMDRx.com. This new platform is designed for individuals that have settled their workers' compensation or personal injury case and have future medical care needs. Post-Settlement Administration Services are commonly used by individuals who may be required to set aside funds from the settlement to pay for future medical care when subject to Medicare rules (i.e., Medicare Set‐Aside [MSA] Allocations). Franco Signor's Post-Settlement Administration Services are designed to meet Medicare obligations post-settlement and achieve savings beyond what was allocated. This is a win‐win‐win scenario that benefits the injured party by providing peace of mind through compliance, the Medicare Trust Fund by extending the life of the set‐aside funds, and the settling parties with the assurance that the money set aside is used for its intended purpose reducing future exposure to further liability.

Both the Professional and Assisted Administration service offerings provide the injured party the assistance needed with coverage decisions involving their MSA funds. Furthermore, individuals without MSAs can still utilize the CareMDRx platform to access network and discounts on their medical and pharmacy care. John Williams, Chief Executive Officer of Franco Signor, remarked, "Historically administering an MSA required placing the funds with a 3rd party. With our CareMDRx platform, injured parties can maintain control of their settlement dollars and still receive the same professional oversight for coverage decisions on their MSA funds. Our new platform will provide transparency into each transaction and the associated savings achieved through access to our nationwide network." Roy Franco, Chief Client Officer of Franco Signor, further stated, "the flexibility of services offered through the platform allows the injured party to decide if they want to manage their own medical funds or let us help. Either way, we intend to deliver the same level of compliance with Medicare obligations post settlement at no cost to those individuals. Most importantly, CareMDRx is not limited to injured parties with MSAs; any individual with future medical care needs can access our network at no additional cost to obtain savings on their medical and pharmacy care."

Enrollment is easy. Injured parties will be issued a CareMDRx Healthcare Savings card to provide to the medical provider or pharmacy and billing will be directed to Franco Signor for processing. By using the platform, injured parties can extend the availability of their medical funds for many years.



Injured parties don't need to be a Medicare beneficiary to take advantage of these savings. For those injured workers and personal injury individuals that still require treatment after settlement and may not have healthcare insurance, they can sign up too. Simply select our Network Access Service and enjoy significant savings, more than could expect if the injured worker or personal injury individual managed this on their own.

Enroll today and let us CareMDRx for you.

