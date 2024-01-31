New Postnatal Retreat Sanu Advances Postpartum Recovery and Support for Families in the Greater Washington D.C. Area

Sanu Postnatal Retreat unites a physician-developed, mother-first program with serene luxury for an exceptional postpartum recovery experience.

TYSONS, Va., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanu , the first physician-developed luxury postnatal retreat providing elevated postpartum recovery and support, has opened at The Watermark Hotel in Tysons, VA. Sanu is currently booking reservations for families welcoming newborns in 2024.

Launched by founder and CEO Julia Kim, Sanu takes a professional-directed, mother-first approach to maternal care, wellness, and education to help meet the challenges of post-hospital recovery and the "4th Trimester" transition into parenthood. Inspired by her Korean roots, Kim has modeled the retreat after South Korea's "Sanhujori" concept of postpartum care centers and the traditional "Sam Chil Il" 21-day healing period. To support physical and mental health, skill-building, and a comfortable, productive recovery, the Sanu Postnatal Retreat offers evidence-based programming supported by personalized, full-service, round-the-clock care and luxurious comforts for new moms and their families.

"Sanu is driven by a mission to normalize a culture of postpartum care by providing foundational, focused support so families can thrive during this critical period and beyond," said Kim, a mother of two whose background includes business development and over 15 years in lawmaking and politics. "Our signature postnatal retreat is anchored by the belief that a strong foundation for parenthood begins with judgment-free, mother-centered care, because a supported mother has whole-family benefits."

Sanu selected The Watermark Hotel for their elevated residential-style suites, including spacious and beautifully appointed King Junior Suites and King Studios with kitchenettes. All suites feature extraordinary beds dressed in luxury linens for a well-deserved rest experience, fine bassinet linens, and luxury personal care, as well as high-tech nightlights and baby monitors. In addition, rooms are stocked with clean, high-performance diapers and wipes from Coterie and other premium baby care products. The floor also houses a tranquil parents-only lounge and a separate 24-hour nursery staffed with medically accredited caregivers.

Through Sanu's advisors and selective partner network of physicians, therapists, educators, and other resources, guests receive a completely individualized and partner-inclusive recovery experience. The retreat's best-in-class services range from telemental health sessions with UpLift (a referral partner delivering in-network therapy and psychiatry) and other comprehensive online resources for maternal mental health support, to IV hydration therapy from Pure Drop IV, to lactation support, to postnatal massages, and so much more.

To support optimal maternal wellness, the nutrition-focused menu offers chef-prepared breakfast and dinners from Wren, the award-winning and critically acclaimed restaurant. Guests can also order fresh-made, locally sourced lunches from MightyMeals , a health-minded meal delivery service, and from other premium restaurants in the area. The program also includes a variety of master classes on breastfeeding, newborn nutrition, sleep strategies, hygiene, bonding, and safety, along with daily check-ins to help parents transition to home with confidence.

To allow recovering moms and their partners restful downtime, the private, fully-equipped nursery provides 1:1 newborn care. All caregivers have medical and nursing backgrounds, and are licensed Safe Sleep Ambassadors. Newborns are continuously monitored and also recorded every 15 minutes. To give parents real-time peace of mind, all bassinets are conveniently outfitted with baby monitors.

Sanu Postnatal Retreat is the culmination of two years of research and development. Along with Kim, Sanu's advisors include renowned physician and postpartum wellness consultant Dr. Kristal Lau, internationally acclaimed executive coach and mindfulness expert Lisa Abramson, and globally distinguished nursing educator Dr. Esther Park, RN, Ph.D. Sanu's nursery is directed by Sanu's Director of Operations, Sarah Walls, RN, who has deep experience as both an ICU and labor, delivery, and postpartum nurse.

Sanu Postnatal Retreat can be booked for 3-night, 5-night, 7-night, and 7+-night stays. Prices start at $975. To book a Sanu Postnatal Retreat or for more information, visit www.sanupostpartum.com .

About Sanu Postnatal Retreat

Sanu Postnatal Retreat is advancing postpartum care through its signature physician-developed, mother-centered luxury experience. Located at The Watermark Hotel in Tysons, VA, Sanu Postnatal Retreat unites expert maternal, newborn, and partner-inclusive care with best-in-class services, education, and amenities for an elevated approach to post-birthing recovery and the transition into parenthood. For more information, visit www.sanupostpartum.com or connect on Instagram , Facebook , YouTube , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Godfrey Social PR

Sara Strasbaugh

[email protected]

949-933-3679

SOURCE Sanu