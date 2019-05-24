New Power System with Canadian Solar Modules Helps a Medical Center in Sierra Leone

GUELPH, Ontario, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ), one of the world's largest solar power companies, announced today that through its module donation, a new solar power system has been successfully energized at the Evans Medical Center at Kirma, Lungi, Sierra Leone.

The charity project was initiated a year ago by Melanie Evans from the 'Lungi Sierra Leone Charity' and was realized with Canadian Solar MaxPower CS6U-P 330W solar modules for a 4 KW solar system.

Four other industry partners donated additional equipment, including storage and control systems. SegenSolar (Pty) Ltd. supplied the inverter, charge controller and electrical components. The Schletter Group contributed the mounting system, while Bonus Solar provided batteries, cables and isolators. The installation and commissioning was carried out by Electric Future, who specializes in design and delivery of solar installations. They provided the expertise and manpower along with Canadian Solar to deliver a safe and reliable solution. The solar power system provides the clinic with a sustainable energy source that enables a constant power supply for vaccine refrigerators, a blood bank and many other medical accessories and emergency lighting.

A reliable power supply is a fundamental prerequisite for adequate medical care. The solar system will directly improve the quality of medical care in the region. A new blood bank, which is the first in the Lungi area, will provide patients with vital bloods, where they previously had to rely on a suitable donor and wait for screening. The solar power system not only provides energy for the blood bank but also powers the vaccine refrigerators, fetal monitor and labor ward ultrasound, along with other critical equipment. A constant power supply is required as any power outage would destroy vital bloods and vaccines. Before the solar power system was installed, the Medical Center had to rely on an ageing generator, which would incur prohibitive costs if it operated for 24 hours a day. Now the generator is used as a backup generator.

"The realization of the solar power system for the clinic in Lungi shows how our industry can sustainably improve the situation for newborn babies, children, and the local population in a developing country," said Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Solar Inc.

The project is also an example of how different companies from the same industry can consolidate their resources to achieve positive results.

Sierra Leone is one of the least electrified countries with a nationwide electrification rate of just 5%, and in outlay rural areas this drops to 1% – the use of photovoltaics therefore provides greatly needed electricity.

Today, May 24, 2019, the clinic has its official opening ceremony to thank all donors and staff. The ceremony will be attended by the Vice President of Sierra Leone Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh and other dignitaries including the Ministers of Health and Education.

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest and foremost solar power companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules and provider of solar energy solutions and has a geographically diversified pipeline of utility-scale power projects in various stages of development. Over the past 18 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 32 GW of premium quality modules to customers in over 150 countries around the world. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar industry, having been publicly listed on NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

Canadian Solar's Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by such terms as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include general business and economic conditions and the state of the solar industry; governmental support for the deployment of solar power; future available supplies of high-purity silicon; demand for end-use products by consumers and inventory levels of such products in the supply chain; changes in demand from significant customers; changes in demand from major markets such as Japan, the U.S., India and China; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; capacity utilization; level of competition; pricing pressure and declines in average selling prices; delays in new product introduction; delays in utility-scale project approval process; delays in utility-scale project construction; delays in the completion of project sales; continued success in technological innovations and delivery of products with the features customers demand; shortage in supply of materials or capacity requirements; availability of financing; exchange rate fluctuations; litigation and other risks as described in the Company's SEC filings, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on April 25, 2019. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and Canadian Solar undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

SOURCE Canadian Solar Inc.

