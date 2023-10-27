New PPI Report Reveals Top 25 Companies Investing in America with Amazon Leading the List

News provided by

Progressive Policy Institute

27 Oct, 2023, 12:30 ET

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from the Progressive Policy Institute (PPI) found that Amazon invested $46.5 billion in the United States in 2022, putting it at the top of PPI's new Investment Heroes list. The report, "Investment Heroes 2023," published annually since 2012, analyzes publicly available data to identify the top 25 U.S. companies investing in America, powering job growth, and raising living standards. Eight of the top 10 companies on this year's ranking are in the technology, broadband, or ecommerce industries.

Continue Reading
U.S. Investment Heroes: Top 25 Nonfinancial Companies by Estimated U.S. Capital Expenditure
U.S. Investment Heroes: Top 25 Nonfinancial Companies by Estimated U.S. Capital Expenditure

The theme of this year's Investment Heroes report is the recovery of the U.S. capital investment from the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic and the benefits these investments provide to workers. Report authors, Dr. Michael Mandel, Vice President and Chief Economist at PPI, and Jordan Shapiro, Director of the Innovation Frontier Project at PPI, analyzed capital spending in "high-investment" sectors and compared the spending levels for the same companies in 2019. Their analysis found that the great majority of companies on the Investment Heroes list have high and growing levels of domestic capital investment compared to before the pandemic.

"Since our first Investment Heroes report in 2012, the companies featured on the list have drastically changed. Back then, only one out of the top 10 companies was in the tech/internet sector. Fast forward to 2022, and we've seen new companies rise to the top of the list because of innovation and growth," said Dr. Michael Mandel. "The dramatic evolution of the Investment Heroes list shows the ever-changing competitive nature of the U.S. economy."

PPI's analysis found that capital investment stimulates massive job creation. Between 2019and 2022, the industries associated with our high-investment sectors added 1.3 million net new jobs, more than the entire rest of the private sector put together. Not only that, but many companies are investing back into training and education for their employees and new workers.

"The 2023 Investment Heroes list and analysis show it is important to recognize not only what companies are investing in America, but what companies are investing in workers," said Jordan Shapiro.

Read and download the full report here.

The Progressive Policy Institute (PPI) is a catalyst for policy innovation and political reform based in Washington, D.C. Its mission is to create radically pragmatic ideas for moving America beyond ideological and partisan deadlock. Learn more about PPI by visiting progressivepolicy.org. Find an expert at PPI and follow us on Twitter.

Media Contact: Amelia Fox – [email protected]

SOURCE Progressive Policy Institute

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.