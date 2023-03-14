New Premarital Couples Counseling Offering at Rise Counseling - Serving Atlanta, Buckhead, Sandy Springs

ATLANTA, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rise Counseling serving Bukchead, Sandy Springs, and Atlanta, is pleased to announce they are now providing premarital counseling services. Some of the Rise Counseling team recently took a training in Prepare Enrich, which is a premarital program that utilizes evidence based skills to assist couples in fostering healthy partnerships.

On March 9th, 2023 some of the Rise Counseling Atlanta counseling team attended the Prepare Enrich training. All team members are already trained in some form of couples counseling, and the training served to enhance their ability to offer premarital specific services.

Mikela Hallmark, MS, LPC, Clinical Director said "We love offering couples counseling to the Atlanta, Buckhead, and Sandy Springs communities. And taking the Prepare Enrich training was just another way for us to continue working to provide quality care to our clients."

Rise Counseling has been offering couples counseling in Atlanta for five years and the office is conveniently located so that they can provide counseling to Atlanta, Buckhead, and Sandy Springs. Further, the team has continued to provide both in-person and virtual options for clients. The Atlanta counseling team also offers services to include anxiety therapy, counseling for depression, trauma and EMDR therapy, therapy for high achievers, and more.

Hallmark commented "We are passionate about giving our clients access to highly skilled Atlanta counselors. We have people trained in Gottman Method, couples counseling, ERP, EMDR, DBT, RODBT, CBT, and more." To read more about the Atlanta counseling team people can visit our website AtlantaTherapistBuckhead.com.

SOURCE Rise Counseling Atlanta