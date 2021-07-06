New Premium Delta-8 Carts Launched by Exhale Wellness Today

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The recent boom in popularity for Delta-8 THC means that more and more companies are offering Delta-8 in the form of some really incredible products. Exhale Wellness has recently launched a commendable addition to this list, in the form of their new Delta-8 vape cartridges. The name Exhale Wellness needs no introduction; they are the innovative company responsible for making some of the best and most well-reviewed hemp products on sale.

Exhale Wellness Delta-8 Vape Cartridge - Blackberry Exhale Wellness Delta-8 Vape Cartridge - Cactus Cooler

The demand for Delta-8 THC products has never been higher, with consumers appreciating the high-quality products offered by Exhale Wellness. A new product category set to amaze cannabis enthusiasts is Vape Cartridges or 'carts' as they have come to be known. The company has recently introduced a selection of vape cartridges in a dozen exciting flavors.

Hemp enthusiasts might have seen some Delta-8 THC vape cartridges making rounds on the internet. But Exhale Wellness aims to do it a bit differently. The company says they want to offer a better product than what is currently on sale in the market. To achieve this, they have used their volumes of experience in the field of hemp growing and processing, to produce Delta-8 THC vape carts.

With the introduction of vape carts, users get a much smoother way of getting high than rolling joints. To take it up a notch, Exhale Wellness is hoping to offer the absolute best experience out there.

What makes Exhale Wellness vape carts stand out from the pack is the company's promise of an all-natural, organic vaping experience. They use nothing but 100% natural ingredients that are also GMO-free and vegan friendly. This allows almost everyone to partake and get high using the carts. The carts contain no MCT, PG, VG, or PEG oil. They use a proprietary method of CO2 extraction that is safer and more efficient. There are no unnecessary additives or preservatives, making the overall experience so much more appealing.

The carts are offered in an array of cool strains to choose from. To name just a few, there is blackberry kush, pineapple express, mango, fruity cereal, and sour diesel, among others. Moreover, the carts offer 900mg of Delta-8 THC, which few, if any, other companies can claim to do.

Already, there are numerous positive reviews on the Exhale Wellness' site. Blake Well writes, "vape carts are some of my favorite (products)...blackberry kush tastes like blackberry and gives you that Delta-8 high you're looking for."

Barrett Manning from Tennessee is also impressed, commenting, "I get a much more satisfying high from vaping than from other modes of consuming THC. The added convenience of vaping makes it such a better experience."

Whereas, Chris A. says, "This has to be the best purchase I've made in a long while! Keep up the great work!"

These reviews come as no surprise, considering how well reputed Exhale Wellness is in the cannabis/hemp industry for their Delta-8 THC products. And with the launch of vaping carts, the brand is offering users another way to consume their favorite Delta-8 THC.

