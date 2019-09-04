New Premium Wellness And Supplement Company, Natreve, Launches With Real-Food, Highly Absorbable Protein Powders

Natreve's founding team worked for two years to source the finest ingredients offered by nature for their protein powders, and coupled those thoughtfully-sourced components with rigorous scientific testing of each lot, batch and raw material to ensure a highly absorbable and pure protein for daily use. Natreve's vegan and whey protein powder lines contain between 25-28 grams of protein per serving. The whey powder is made of grass-fed, hormone-free New Zealand whey protein isolate from New Zealand and grass-fed collagen. The vegan powder is comprised of sprouted and ancient grains from plant based sources, real organic greens, and a high-powered blend of probiotics that promote a healthy metabolism, muscle growth, gut health, and healthy skin and muscle tissues. Natreve protein powders come in seven delicious flavors: French Vanilla Wafer Sundae, Banana Split, Fudge Brownie Sundae, Nutty Caramel Sundae, Peanut Butter Parfait, S'mores Sundae and Strawberry Shortcake.

Natreve utilizes Informed-Sport, one of the world's leading certification boards recognized by the top athletic commissions, to test every batch, raw material, and finished product for a broad range of substances that are banned in sports. The Informed-Sport logo guarantees that Natreve products have passed a rigorous certification process and are made to the highest quality standards.

"Natreve is not just another brand. When launching the company, we set out to create a wellness company that offers mindfully-developed, delicious products that support consumers' needs and provide convenience to maintain health. We wanted our customers to be able to trust each product we create, which is why we test each Item and raw material for efficacy at every stage of the process, both in house and through external agencies," explains Natreve founder Roland Radu. "We are also as equally committed to creating best-in-class products as we are to being socially responsible, which is why we source ingredients thoughtfully and have set out to be the first plastic-neutral nutraceuticals company in the world."

Natreve's protein bars, wellness supplements and CBD products will also launch following the protein powders. For more information on Natreve, its products, or where to purchase, visit www.natreve.com.

About Natreve

Your premium wellness company, Natreve produces science-backed, real-food nutraceuticals to support a healthy, active lifestyle. Natreve protein powders, bars, and wellness supplement drink mixes are 100% natural, Informed-Sport certified, and free of GMOs, gluten, hormones, and pesticides. The first certified plastic-neutral nutraceutical company, Natreve sustainably sources and produces each product and helps people living in poverty build better futures. For more information, please visit www.natreve.com or follow us on Instagram or Facebook .

