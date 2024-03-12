New President of FFWPU USA, Rev. Demian Dunkley, Vows to Work Towards the Realization of a Nation Filled With Peace, Love and Compassion

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Family Federation for World Peace and Unification (FFWPU) USA, commonly referred to as the "Unification Church", is thrilled to announce the return of Rev. Demian Dunkley to the esteemed role of President after his dedicated service as the Regional President of Southwest Asia for the past two and a half years.

Rev. Dunkley expressed his enthusiasm about returning to the role, stating, "It has been an honor to serve in Asia. My family and I have been deeply impacted, so I am eternally grateful for the precious relationships and unforgettable experiences. Now, I am excited to re-engage with the vibrant and diverse communities within FFWPU USA. Together, we will continue to work towards the realization of a nation filled with peace, love, and compassion. I've witnessed the challenges people face around the world firsthand, so we need to understand that America is blessed as God's shortcut to a world of peace." His return is expected to invigorate the organization and drive it to new heights in pursuit of its mission of realizing "God's Dream, One Family".

Rev. Dunkley's two and a half year tenure in Southwest Asia has been marked by outstanding leadership, strategic vision, and unwavering commitment to FFWPU's mission of promoting peace, unity, and the well-being of families worldwide. Under his guidance, the organization has achieved significant milestones and fostered positive relationships within the region.

As Rev. Dunkley returns to his role as President of FFWPU USA, the organization eagerly anticipates benefiting from his wealth of experience, deep spiritual insight, and proven ability to inspire and lead.

FFWPU USA looks forward to the continued growth and success under Rev. Demian Dunkley's leadership. As the organization embarks on this exciting chapter, it remains dedicated to supporting the extraordinary vision of the Mother of Peace, Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon, which is fostering strong families, promoting peace, and contributing to the betterment of society.

About Family Federation for World Peace and Unification (FFWPU) USA:

FFWPU is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the ideals of peace, family, and unity. Through various programs, initiatives, and interfaith efforts, FFWPU works towards creating a world where individuals and families can thrive in harmony.

