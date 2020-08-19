New Presidential Estates Golf Course joining with The First Tee helping youth through golf to enhance values and healthy choices

AVENTURA, Fla., August 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It has just been announced that Presidential Estate Golf Course has joined forces with The First Tee Miami. New construction is currently underway so that the community will enjoy a state-of-the-art golf course as well as driving range.

This investment in the Aventura based property will deliver the finest experience and amenities to guests and golf players. The enhanced golf course will feature a championship level golf course, with access to premium golf carts, golf clubs and driving range. In addition to the upgrades, new owners are planning to develop a residential project on a portion of the property. The First Tee Miami – Dade Amateur Golf Association (DAGA) is internationally recognized as one of junior golf's strongest and most innovative supporters, raising funds to stage its many organized events through strong community support and various fund-raising activities. Now Presidential Estates Golf Course can be added to the impressive list of supporters for their programs which include Publix Super Markets, the Trump National Doral Golf Resort & Spa, and The Nat Moore Foundation.

"At First Tee we strive to not only make good golfers, but better people. Participants and alumni across the country talk about what First Tee means to them, how the program has influenced them and how they plan to give back. Joining with Presidential Golf Course gives us yet another platform to our mission a reality." – Charlie DeLucca, The First Tee, Executive Director.

The newly built Aventura Presidential Estate Golf Course is expected to help the First Tee impact the lives of thousands of children and teenagers from all surrounding areas in Dade-County by providing advanced educational life programs that build character and instill life-enhancing values to promote healthy choices through the game of golf. Through it's joint venture with Presidential Estates Golf Course, The First Tee Miami will offer a rare opportunity to children of all walks of life the ability to learn the game of golf while implementing core values to excel in today's society.

