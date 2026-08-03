New Primark Store Arriving at Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets on August 20

The retailer will serve even more Florida shoppers, meeting area demand

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Primark, the international clothing retailer that offers amazing quality fashion at value prices, today announced it will open its fourth store in Florida at Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets on August 20. This opening is the second in the greater Orlando metropolitan area, following Primark at The Florida Mall and also joins Sunshine State stores Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise and Dolphin Mall in Miami.

"We continue to see the demand for what Primark can offer – style, quality and affordability, without compromise – in Florida," said Kevin Tulip, President of Primark US. "Since our first Orlando opening at The Florida Mall, we've been met by area shoppers with open arms and our entry to the Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets is no different. I look forward to broadening access to this special community and the folks travelling in looking for Primark's trending style at prices that delight."

Poised to be Orlando's newest one-stop-shop for Disney and Marvel licensed value product, the Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets store is 19,000 square feet of retail selling space and brings Primark to 45 total stores across 14 states in the United States. In preparation for its upcoming openings, Primark is searching for colleagues to fill critical roles. All available roles can be viewed and applied for on the Primark Careers Site.

The store's grand opening festivities begin on August 20 at 11:00 a.m. with local treats and other fun giveaways. First come, first served. Orlando locals and visitors alike can shop an extensive offering of Disney and Marvel licensed collections including classics like Mickey, Minnie & Friends as well as Pixar's Toy Story and Marvel's Spiderman at the prices that Primark is known and loved for.

With women's denim starting at $12, men's tees at $5, and girl's and boy's sweatshirts at $7, at Primark we can make your entire family happy for less than $50. Local shoppers can also find gear from their favorite teams, including Orlando Magic. Shoppers will experience exceptional value at every turn, showing why Primark is continually a favorite in the Orlando market.

To help shoppers find what they're looking for, Primark's website allows customers to browse current product offerings before coming in-store. To check it out, please visit: www.primark.com. Shoppers can also sign up here to get email updates on Primark's latest product drops, style inspiration, store opening dates, and more.

About Primark

Primark was founded on a mission that everyone deserves to look and feel good – without paying more. We stand for great value without compromise, offering affordable fashion and everyday essentials that are made to last. Founded in Ireland in 1969, Primark is now an international fashion retailer with more than 480 stores across 19 countries in Europe, the US and the Middle East, employing more than 80,000 colleagues. Millions of shoppers trust Primark every week for everything from everyday essentials like t-shirts and socks, to the latest fashion trends – all at affordable prices.

Primark is built on a belief and passion for physical stores – helping to bring malls, main streets and shopping centers to life and creating joyful, social experiences. The company is focused on driving positive change by giving clothing a longer life, protecting life on the planet and supporting the livelihoods of the people who make Primark clothes. More information can be found here.

SOURCE Primark