Primark Announces Two New Stores Will Open in Texas and Indiana in July 2026

The retailer will continue its streak in Texas at Willowbrook Mall and will make its entry into Indiana at Castleton Square Mall this summer

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Primark, the international fashion retailer that offers the latest trends and everyday essentials at great value prices, today announced it will open its seventh Texas store at Willowbrook Mall in Houston on July 16 and its first store in the state of Indiana at Castleton Square Mall in Indianapolis on July 23. This announcement follows the opening of Primark at The Parks Mall at Arlington last week in Arlington, Texas.

Each store will boast nearly 30,000 square feet of retail selling space, offering Primark's quality fashion at great value prices to more shoppers than ever before. Primark Willowbrook Mall will be the retailer's second store in the Greater Houston metropolitan area, while Primark Castleton Square continues the retailer's midwestern expansion with its entrance into a new state. Together, the stores will bring Primark to 44 total US locations.

"Our continued US ambition is something we're really proud of. I'm as excited about expanding Primark's presence in the Lone Star State as I am at our entry into Indy," said Kevin Tulip, President of Primark US. "We know that Primark's offering of quality fashion at exceptional value is more important than ever to today's consumers, and we're looking forward to opening our doors and welcoming customers in Houston and Indianapolis."

Just in time for summer vacation packing, and back-to-school shopping, Primark offers trend-forward fashion looks and everyday essentials all at affordable prices including women's denim starting at $12, men's tees at $5, and girl's and boy's sweatshirts at $8. Local shoppers can also find gear from their favorite teams including Texans, Cowboys, Rockets and Spurs.

To help shoppers find what they're looking for, Primark's website allows customers to browse current product offerings before coming in-store. To check it out, visit: www.primark.com. Shoppers can also sign up here to get email updates on Primark's latest product drops, style inspiration, store opening dates, and more.

In preparation for its upcoming openings, Primark is searching for colleagues to fill critical roles. All available roles can be viewed and applied for on the Primark Careers Site.

About Primark

Primark was founded on a mission that everyone deserves to look and feel good – without paying more. We stand for great value without compromise, offering affordable fashion and everyday essentials that are made to last. Founded in Ireland in 1969, Primark is now an international fashion retailer with more than 480 stores across 19 countries in Europe, the US and the Middle East, employing more than 80,000 colleagues. Millions of shoppers trust Primark every week for everything from everyday essentials like t-shirts and socks, to the latest fashion trends – all at affordable prices.

Primark is built on a belief and passion for physical stores – helping to bring malls, main streets and shopping centers to life and creating joyful, social experiences. The company is focused on driving positive change by giving clothing a longer life, protecting life on the planet and supporting the livelihoods of the people who make Primark clothes. More information can be found here.

SOURCE Primark