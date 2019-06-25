New Principal to Coordinate Coverage of Healthcare-Focused Private Equity Sponsors for ECG's M&A practice

Mullins' addition to ECG's Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships practice signals the firm's continued commitment to enhancing its physician group advisory capabilities and evolving to meet the needs of non-acute healthcare organizations. He will also lead and coordinate the coverage of healthcare-focused private equity sponsors for ECG, adding to the firm's growing presence in this vital sector. Hector Torres , a principal and the Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships practice leader, stated, "The addition of Michael is exciting because of his track record of success at a national scale and at all levels of the M&A life cycle." Torres added, "Michael's specialized experience and knowledge of the healthcare market allows us to provide even greater value and expertise to our clients who seek highly differentiated M&A advisory services. We are very happy to have him joining the team!"

Over the course of his career, Mullins' primary focus has been transaction advisory services for mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and alliances, and strategic investments. He noted, "With a team of world-class healthcare experts and a focus on long-term client relationships, ECG is extraordinarily well positioned to continue delivering optimal results to healthcare-focused organizations."

Mullins has previously worked at Deloitte and Navigant Consulting. Most recently, he served as a senior vice president within Houlihan Lokey's Healthcare Group. Mullins holds a BA in finance from Clark Atlanta University.

ECG is a strategic consulting firm that is leading healthcare forward, using the knowledge and expertise built over the course of more than four decades to help clients see clearly where healthcare is going and to navigate toward success. With deep expertise in strategy, finance, operations, and technology, ECG builds multidisciplinary teams to meet the unique needs of every client—from discrete operational issues to bigger-picture strategic and financial challenges. We work as trusted, professional partners with hospitals, health systems, medical groups, academic medical centers, children's hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and healthcare payers across the country. We thrive on delivering smart counsel and pragmatic solutions to the critical challenges facing healthcare providers. Client success is our primary objective. ECG's national presence includes offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Minneapolis, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, St. Louis, and Washington, DC. Learn more at www.ecgmc.com.

