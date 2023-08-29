NEW PRINGLES® EVERYTHING BAGEL PUTS A CRISP TWIST ON A TRENDING, FAN-FAVORITE FLAVOR

News provided by

Kellogg Company

29 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

Pringles new limited-time flavor packs the everything bagel experience into delicious crisps

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forget the toaster, the snacking innovators at Pringles® are bringing a mess-free, delicious burst of "everything" bagel flavor in one easy-to-eat crisp. Introducing limited-edition Pringles Everything Bagel — all you love from the nationwide trending1 flavor obsession in a new and tasty salty snack.  

Continue Reading
New Pringles® Everything Bagel Puts a Crisp Twist On a Trending, Fan-Favorite Flavor
New Pringles® Everything Bagel Puts a Crisp Twist On a Trending, Fan-Favorite Flavor

New Pringles Everything Bagel is the snack that has it all; each savory bite delivers an authentic "everything" bagel flavor experience — cream cheese and all. With flavor notes of sesame and poppy seeds followed by hints of cream cheese that perfectly blend with toasted onion and garlic, snackers and bagel aficionados alike can enjoy a morning bagel in crisp form anytime and anywhere.

"From Pringles Philly Cheesesteak to Pringles Enchilada Adobada — fans have long enjoyed our endlessly creative flavor innovations," said Mauricio Jenkins, US marketing lead for Pringles. "New Pringles Everything Bagel perfectly captures the nation's favorite bagel flavor for a seamless snacking experience, no cream cheese schmear or deli trip necessary."

Pringles Everything Bagel will be available for a limited time only at select retailers nationwide beginning in late August. Visit Pringles.com to find the new flavor at a store near you and follow @Pringles on your favorite social media platforms to keep up with the latest fun and flavor news. 

About Kellogg Company
At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2022 were over $15.3 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's Better Days® Promise ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

1 "Everything Bagel." TikTok, Accessed 16 Aug. 2023, https://www.tiktok.com/channel/everything-bagel?lang=en.

SOURCE Kellogg Company

Also from this source

Kellogg Company to Webcast Two Fireside Chats at the Upcoming Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

PRINGLES® BRINGS ITS BOLD FLAVOR TO SUMMER FESTIVAL SEASON WITH AN INTERACTIVE POP-UP EXPERIENCE

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.