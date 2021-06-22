New Pringles® Scorchin' Sour Cream & Onion Satisfies Snackers' Tangy Temptations With A Kick

Adding to the collection that already includes Scorchin' takes on classic BBQ, Cheddar, and Chili & Lime flavors, new Pringles Scorchin' Sour Cream & Onion packs all the bold, tangy flavors fans know and love and kicks it up a notch with a spicy heat that builds over time. Each bite boasts a hint of smoky cayenne pepper flavor for extra oomph, delivering a delicious and fiery ride for taste buds.

"We know that unique and spicy flavors are the top two things Zillenials look for when trying new snacks1, and those qualities happen to be a specialty of ours at Pringles," said Gareth Maguire, senior director of marketing for Pringles. "The debut of Pringles Scorchin' Sour Cream & Onion gives a kick to the classic tangy and zesty Pringles flavor — and gives those looking for some spice in their life another reason to enjoy the new Scorchin' collection."

Pringles Scorchin' Sour Cream & Onion is available in the snack aisles of select retailers nationwide. For more information, follow @PringlesUS on Instagram , @Pringles on Twitter and check out Facebook.com/PringlesUS .

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2020 were approximately $13.8 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days purpose platform, we're helping to end hunger and are committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

