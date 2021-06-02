New Pringles® Wavy Pineapple Habanero Takes Your Taste Buds On A Tropical Getaway

"We love epic flavor combinations at Pringles, and these new tropical-inspired crisps are no exception," said Gareth Maguire, senior director of marketing for Pringles . "The sweet and spicy flavor will have snackers in vacation mode all summer long, making backyard grills and local beach trips feel like a getaway."

To sweeten the deal, Pringles is giving fans the chance to win a tropical escape to either Hawaii or Mexico. After purchasing a can of the Pringles Wavy Pineapple Habanero chips, fans can enter for a chance to win a trip by taking a picture of their receipt and uploading it to Kellogg's Family Rewards by October 14, 2021. For official rules, click here.

Pringles Wavy Pineapple Habanero are available now for a limited time only at Walgreens and Duane Reade stores and online, while supplies last. For more information, follow @PringlesUS on Instagram, @Pringles on Twitter and check out Facebook.com/PringlesUS.

