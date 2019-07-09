New Privacy Ref Expanding Training Locations

HOUSTON, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacy Ref is expanding their training programs to all Privacy Ref centers starting July 29th, 2019. Now you can complete your privacy professional training at our newest locations in Houston, TX and Nashua, NH in addition to our Delray Beach, FL location.

iapp

Privacy Ref has instructed over 6,000 privacy professional and is a certified training partner of the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP). Classes are kept to a six-person maximum to optimize interactions between participants and instructor and ensure that classes are geared more toward companies represented. No matter how small, if you have registered for a class, Privacy Ref classes are GUARANTEED TO RUN!

Programs being offered this summer include:

Training offered in Nashua, NH:

European Data Protection (CIPP/E)- July 29-30, 2019

Privacy Program Management (CIPM- July 31 – Aug 1, 2019

– GDPR Privacy Officer Readiness (CIPP/E + CIPM)- July 29- Aug 1, 2019

Training offered in Houston, TX:

U.S. Private-Sector Privacy (CIPP/US)- August 26-27, 2019

Privacy Program Management (CIPM)- August 28-29, 2019

US Privacy Officer Readiness (CIPP/US + CIPM)- August 26-29, 2019

The full summer training schedule, with dates and descriptions of the classes, can be found on the website http://privacyref.com/iapp.php.

About Privacy Ref, Inc.

Privacy Ref emphasizes alignment of privacy practices with each client's organizational and operational goals through assessment, consulting, coaching, and training services. Privacy Ref services range from assessments of existing privacy programs, reviewing or creating privacy policies and processes, providing privacy fundamentals workshops, assisting with awareness training, to building a privacy program from the ground up. Privacy Ref can also affordably provide a Privacy Office for your organization. Privacy Ref can be reached by phone at 888-470-1528 and by email at info@privaycref.com.

Media Contact:

Kimberly Richardson

888-470-1528 ext. 804

217530@email4pr.com

SOURCE Privacy Ref