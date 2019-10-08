New Private Company Hana2.0 Will Acquire, Develop And Triple-Net Lease Residential Real Estate For Seniors

CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hana2.0 Property Group LP ("Hana2.0") announced today that an experienced team of healthcare real estate professionals created Hana2.0 to become the country's premier owner of residential real estate for seniors. Hana2.0 expects to benefit from the knowledge, experience and reputation of its management team, led by Mr. Craig M. Bernfield ("Mr. Bernfield"). Mr. Bernfield founded Aviv REIT, Inc. ("AVIV") (which was formerly traded on the New York Stock Exchange), and he also served as AVIV's Chairman and CEO. AVIV, including its predecessors, was one of the most respected and successful investors in the industry for 30 years.

Mr. Bernfield, now founder and CEO of Hana2.0, said, "We have a passionate team of industry experts that knows how to invest in properties for seniors. We know how to acquire, build and maintain best-in-class properties, designed for each operator and market, all over the country. We have well-established, long-term industry relationships – most importantly, with operators who will triple-net lease properties from us because of our commitment to them and the relationships we cultivate. Our team has a great track record working together, and we plan to create mutually beneficial success for our operators and us."

In conclusion, Mr. Bernfield said, "We know there is a void in our industry for investors focused on service and relationships. We intend to fill that void doing business the way we have for many years. We are confident that our team's prior long-term success will serve as the foundation for Hana2.0's future success."

For more information, please email info@hana2pg.com to contact any of the following executives:

Josh Kochek

Sam Kovitz

Steve Levin

Jeff Marshall

