New Private Jet Service Now Available in Scottsdale

PrismJet Offers Exceptional Flying Experience and Jet Management

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PrismJet, a new locally owned private jet charter and management company is now operating out of Scottsdale Airport. In addition to operating and brokering jet charter services, PrismJet offers unparalleled jet management services.

PrismJet aims to demystify the complex aircraft ownership process by providing effective management expertise. Aircraft owners will get proactive, transparent communication, prioritization of safety with frequent reporting and cost efficiencies to allow them to better enjoy the experience.

Launch of new private jet service, PrismJet.

Additionally, PrismJet's team can assist individuals with the acquisition of an aircraft, carefully walking clients through the entire process to ensure a smooth and successful purchase.

Launched by aviation industry experts with over 100 years of combined experience, PrismJet's leadership team includes Mike Bianco, CEO; Todd Pixley, president and chief pilot; Scott Casey, vice president; Trevor Turcott, vice president and director of operations; and Scott Guetti, vice president and director of maintenance.

"We are excited to launch PrismJet in Scottsdale and bring a new level of concierge jet management and charter service to the flying community across the country," said Scott Casey. "Our goal is to take away the stress and time-consuming tasks that come with owning an aircraft and instead help clients reap the enjoyment and valuable benefits from flying private."

PrismJet's charter fleet includes two Challenger 350s and a Lear 45XR and has plans to expand into the large cabin market all to ensure a high-quality, safe flying experience.

For more information visit www.prismjet.net.

About PrismJet

PrismJet offers dynamic aircraft management and charter services. Founded in 2023 by aviation industry veterans with the goal of providing concierge management services that offer a unique and proactive approach. Operating out of Scottsdale airport, clients can expect high-touch communication, proactive maintenance services, safety and best-in-class aircraft for charter flights. For more information visit www.prismjet.net.

Contact: Claire Natale

Phone: 202.294.5999

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE PrismJet