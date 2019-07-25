New Product Debuts at Las Vegas Market July 28th to 31st Booth #P1-4081

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a creative new way to wrap gifts. The Give Simply Pop-Up Gift Wrap makes it quick and easy to present beautifully wrapped gifts every time for friends and family, and is ideal for travelers who can no longer take wrapped gifts on planes.

Jennifer Prince, CEO and co-founder with her husband of the Give Simply™ line of patented Pop-Up Gift Wraps, invented the concept of easy-to-assemble, elegant wraps that lie flat for storage and are recyclable and reusable many times over.

Jennifer Prince CEO and Inventor of Pop-Up Gift Wrap shows samples from the new 2019 Christmas Collection. Pop-Up Gift Wrap sample from Celebration Series. One-piece fold, decorate and done! A professionally wrapped gift every time.

Pop-Up Gift Wraps are made of sturdy card stock that have the finished look of a paper-wrapped gift. With two folds and a ribbon tie, a festive, perfect, professionally presented gift is ready to go in less than a minute. Each wrap includes color-coordinated tissue, ribbon and three gift cards in the package.

See video here: www.givesimply.com

"As a busy working mom with five kids, the holidays have always been overwhelming. One Christmas Eve, while trying to wrap everything for my family and friends, I realized what I truly loved was giving a beautifully wrapped gift, not the actual wrapping. I decided to simplify the process and make it easier for us all. Pop-Up Gift Wraps are a huge time saver, and result in more joy and less stress," Prince said. For those who still love wrapping, you now have more time to personalize your gift with a beautiful bow, seasonal topper and intimate gift card.

According to PAPYRUS CEO Dominique Schurman, "I love the ease and elegant end result of the Pop-Up Gift Wrap." Forty-seven PAPYRUS stores nationwide were the first retail outlet to test market the Pop-Up Gift Wraps for the 2018 holiday season.

Pop-Up Gift Wraps are launching in two sizes: small (the size of the most popular gift bag), and large (fits a hoodie). 2019 designs for all occasions and the Holiday Collection are being introduced at the Las Vegas Market July 28 – 31 at Booth P1-4081.

From traditional to trending, Pop-Up Gift Wraps' diverse designs are exquisite works of art that are bold and beautiful. Give Simply's "Celebrate the Artist" honors each artist with a signature on the wrap and a bio inside.

With instructions printed discretely on each wrap, it's easy to create a perfectly wrapped gift. Just flatten, frame (pop up insert), fold and finish. The wrap becomes part of the gift, since it's reusable up to twenty times and there's no waste.

Give Simply Pop-Up Gift Wraps:

Are easy to assemble

Store flat

Eliminate the mess of wrapping paper rolls, ribbons, boxes, tape, etc.

Are great for traveling with gifts: Pack a Pop-Up Gift Wrap to put together quickly upon arrival at your destination

to put together quickly upon arrival at your destination And, good for the environment; cutting down on gift wrap paper waste

Includes tissue, ribbon and gift cards

Totally recyclable and can be re-used up to 20 times

For more information on the entire line, designs and wholesale prices go to: www.givesimply.com or call 833-327-GIFT. Retailers may place online orders at the Pop-Up Gift store on our site (givesimply.com) now. Our entire product line will be available for consumers to purchase in September 2019 online and in selected retail stores beginning October 2019.

Suggested Retail Prices:

Small: $9.99

Large: $11.99

Contact:

Sharon Cook

COOK PUBLIC RELATIONS

415-302-1752 Cell/707-630-3597 Land

218786@email4pr.com

SOURCE Give Simply

Related Links

http://www.givesimply.com

